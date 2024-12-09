ETV Bharat / state

Tantrik Who Poisoned 12 With Sodium Nitrite Falls Ill In Gujarat Police Custody, Dies

According to the police, Chavda procured sodium nitrite, a chemical used for dry cleaning, from a laboratory in his hometown, Surendranagar.

Tantrik Who Poisoned 12 With Sodium Nitrite Dies In Gujarat Police Custody
Navalsinh Chavda, the deceased tantrik(inset) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Updated : 41 minutes ago

Ahmedabad: A 42-year-old tantrik, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder a businessman died in police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday after admitting to killing 12 people by giving them drinks laced with a chemical, the police said.

The Sarkhej police arrested Navalsinh Chavda around 1 am on December 3 when he was on his way to commit the crime after his partner for a taxi business with whom he shared the plan tipped off the police, an official said. The police secured Chavda's remand till 3 pm on December 10 for further probe into his occult practices and possible involvement in human sacrifices, he said.

"Around 10 am on Sunday, Chavda fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused confessed to 12 murders during interrogation, and all deaths had occurred due to consumption of sodium nitrite," the official said.

Confession of cold-blooded murders

Deputy commissioner of police Shivam Verma said the accused confessed to having committed 12 murders by making his victims consume sodium nitrite dissolved in water during occult rituals. Chavda admitted to having murdered a man in Ahmedabad, six in Surendranagar, including three members of his family, three in Rajkot, and one each in Wankaner (Morbi district) and Anjar (Kutch district), Verma said.

He said the accused confessed to having murdered a man whose body was found in the Aslali area of Ahmedabad in August 2021 in what appeared to be a road accident.

A post-mortem later suggested it to be a case of death by poisoning. The probe has also revealed that the accused had similarly killed his grandmother around 14 years ago and his mother and uncle a year ago, Verma said. According to the police, Chavda procured sodium nitrite, a chemical used for dry cleaning, from a laboratory in his hometown, Surendranagar.

Ahmedabad: A 42-year-old tantrik, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder a businessman died in police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday after admitting to killing 12 people by giving them drinks laced with a chemical, the police said.

The Sarkhej police arrested Navalsinh Chavda around 1 am on December 3 when he was on his way to commit the crime after his partner for a taxi business with whom he shared the plan tipped off the police, an official said. The police secured Chavda's remand till 3 pm on December 10 for further probe into his occult practices and possible involvement in human sacrifices, he said.

"Around 10 am on Sunday, Chavda fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused confessed to 12 murders during interrogation, and all deaths had occurred due to consumption of sodium nitrite," the official said.

Confession of cold-blooded murders

Deputy commissioner of police Shivam Verma said the accused confessed to having committed 12 murders by making his victims consume sodium nitrite dissolved in water during occult rituals. Chavda admitted to having murdered a man in Ahmedabad, six in Surendranagar, including three members of his family, three in Rajkot, and one each in Wankaner (Morbi district) and Anjar (Kutch district), Verma said.

He said the accused confessed to having murdered a man whose body was found in the Aslali area of Ahmedabad in August 2021 in what appeared to be a road accident.

A post-mortem later suggested it to be a case of death by poisoning. The probe has also revealed that the accused had similarly killed his grandmother around 14 years ago and his mother and uncle a year ago, Verma said. According to the police, Chavda procured sodium nitrite, a chemical used for dry cleaning, from a laboratory in his hometown, Surendranagar.

Last Updated : 41 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAVALSINH CHAVDAGUJARAT TANTRIK DIES IN CUSTODY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.