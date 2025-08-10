ETV Bharat / state

Tantrik Accused Of Raping Woman In Moving Bus On Pretext Of Black Magic In Gujarat

Tantrik Gangaram Ramcharandas Laxmi (L) Accused Of Raping Woman On Pretext Of Ritual In Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: In a shocking sexual assault reported from Gujarat, a tantrik allegedly raped a woman in a moving bus on the pretext of black magic in Surat district on Sunday, police said.

Police have arrested the accused tantrik while further proceedings into the case are underway.

According to the police, the married woman had approached the accused Gangaram Ramcharandas Laxmi of Chiroda village of Botad district in Bhavnagar for a ritual.

After the ceremony, the woman and the tantrik were returning from Bhavnagar to Surat in a bus. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused repeatedly raped her on the pretext of black magic in the moving bus.