Tantrik Accused Of Raping Woman In Moving Bus On Pretext Of Black Magic In Gujarat

Surat: In a shocking sexual assault reported from Gujarat, a tantrik allegedly raped a woman in a moving bus on the pretext of black magic in Surat district on Sunday, police said.
Police have arrested the accused tantrik while further proceedings into the case are underway.
According to the police, the married woman had approached the accused Gangaram Ramcharandas Laxmi of Chiroda village of Botad district in Bhavnagar for a ritual.
After the ceremony, the woman and the tantrik were returning from Bhavnagar to Surat in a bus. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused repeatedly raped her on the pretext of black magic in the moving bus.
After reaching Surat, the woman approached the Adajan police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. Following the woman's complaint, police registered a case of rape against the accused Tantrik Gangaram Ramcharandas Laxmi and arrested him in the case.
According to the PI of Adajan police station, the police arrested the accused tantrik within a few hours of receiving the complaint.
The shocking sexual assault has highlighted criminal activities happening in the name of superstition and black magic.
Interestingly, Surat city, along with Vadodara and Ahmedabad were among the top five safest cities in India in the Numbeo Safety Index.
While Mangalore in Karnataka was the safest city, Delhi was the worst followed by Ghaziabad and Noida.
