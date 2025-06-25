ETV Bharat / state

Driver Dies After Chemical-Laden Tanker Overturns, Explodes On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A methanol tanker overturned and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, killing driver Rajveer Yadav.

A methanol tanker overturned and caught fire on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, killing driver Rajveer Yadav. Delayed fire response raised questions on emergency preparedness.
Tanker Overturns, Explodes On Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

Jaipur: A chemical-laden tanker overturned and burst into flames, killing the driver on the spot on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway (National Highway-48) on Wednesday, police said.

According to Mokhampura Police Station Officer Sanjay Meena, the mishap occurred near Mokhampura at around 8.30 am when the tanker carrying methanol lost control and overturned.

"The driver lost control over the tanker, and it overturned. The fire broke out immediately. By the time, fire brigade arrived, the tanker was engulfed in flames, and the driver trapped inside had died," Meena said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajveer Yadav, who got stuck inside the cabin when fire suddenly erupted. Eyewitness Vishal, who was on his way to Jaipur, said, "The moment the tanker overturned, it exploded into a ball of fire. People fled their vehicles and ran towards open fields. There was chaos everywhere."

Mangilal, a local shopkeeper, who witnessed the accident, said, "We informed the Mokhampura police immediately. The fire-fighters arrived after 45 minutes."

Traffic on the Jaipur-Ajmer route was entirely halted after the incident. A long queue of vehicles was formed as the authorities blocked the highway for safety. Later, the administration diverted traffic via Mahala, Jobner, Dudu, and Mokhampura State Highway to ease traffic congestion. Over a dozen fire engines from Jaipur, Dudu, and Bagru were deployed to control the blaze. The highway was cleared hours after the incident.

TANKER OVERTURNED IN JAIPURDRIVER BURNT ALIVE IN JAIPURJAIPUR AJMER HIGHWAY ACCIDENTTANKER EXPLODES IN JAIPUR

