ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh's Tangste Freezes At -12.2°C, Shopian In J&K Shivers At -4.6°C As Winter Grips Twin UTs

The Meteorological Department has predicted generally dry weather in the twin union territories, reports Parvez ud Din.

A view of snow covered road in north Kashmir
A view of snow covered road in north Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Srinagar: On the second consecutive day, Kashmir’s Shopian shivered at -4.6°C, while Ladakh’s Tangste recorded a minimum temperature of -12.2°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Wednesday. Most of the districts of both the union territories saw minimum temperatures hovering below zero degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir division, according to the MeT's Srinagar centre, Shopian was coldest as the mercury went down to -4.6°C. “Tourist destinations Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg also recorded sub-zero temperatures while recording a minimum of -4.4°C, -2.6°C and -3.6°C respectively,” the MeT Department Srinagar centre said.

According to the centre, south Kashmir’s Kulgam district registered Zero Degree Celsius, Anantnag recorded -3.9°C and Pulwama -3.6°C. Likewise, north Kashmir’s Kupwara saw mercury at -1.9°C, Bandipora at -2.9°C, and Baramulla saw a low of -0.9°C. Meanwhile, in Central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded -1.6°C and Budgam witnessed -2.8°C.

In the Jammu division, Ramban saw a minimum temperature of 11.8°C, which was the highest recorded temperature in the region. “After Ramban, Kathua recorded 10.2°C, Jammu recorded 10.1°C, while Banihal, Batote, and Katra registered minimums of 9.1°C, 5.6°C, and 9.1°C, respectively,” the centre said while adding that Udhampur reported 8.4°C, Rajouri and Poonch districts recorded 3.0°C and 5.7°C, respectively. Bhaderwah also experienced winter chills while recording a minimum temperature of 1.6°C.

According to the MeT Leh Centre, Tangste froze at -12.2°C, followed by Stakna at -10.8. Drass recorded -10.4°C, Leh registered -8.6°C, and Kargil followed at -6.8°C. Interestingly, both MeT centres have forecast “mainly clear skies with no rainfall across the region today.” Meanwhile, the MeT centre has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in the Kashmir division commencing from November 29 to December 3, 2024. Also, the centre has forecast isolated moderate rainfall in the Jammu division on December 2 and 3, 2024.

Read more:

  1. At -14.7°C, Nyoma Coldest In Ladakh, Shopian Shivers At -3.3°C In Kashmir
  2. J&K: Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall

Srinagar: On the second consecutive day, Kashmir’s Shopian shivered at -4.6°C, while Ladakh’s Tangste recorded a minimum temperature of -12.2°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Wednesday. Most of the districts of both the union territories saw minimum temperatures hovering below zero degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir division, according to the MeT's Srinagar centre, Shopian was coldest as the mercury went down to -4.6°C. “Tourist destinations Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg also recorded sub-zero temperatures while recording a minimum of -4.4°C, -2.6°C and -3.6°C respectively,” the MeT Department Srinagar centre said.

According to the centre, south Kashmir’s Kulgam district registered Zero Degree Celsius, Anantnag recorded -3.9°C and Pulwama -3.6°C. Likewise, north Kashmir’s Kupwara saw mercury at -1.9°C, Bandipora at -2.9°C, and Baramulla saw a low of -0.9°C. Meanwhile, in Central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded -1.6°C and Budgam witnessed -2.8°C.

In the Jammu division, Ramban saw a minimum temperature of 11.8°C, which was the highest recorded temperature in the region. “After Ramban, Kathua recorded 10.2°C, Jammu recorded 10.1°C, while Banihal, Batote, and Katra registered minimums of 9.1°C, 5.6°C, and 9.1°C, respectively,” the centre said while adding that Udhampur reported 8.4°C, Rajouri and Poonch districts recorded 3.0°C and 5.7°C, respectively. Bhaderwah also experienced winter chills while recording a minimum temperature of 1.6°C.

According to the MeT Leh Centre, Tangste froze at -12.2°C, followed by Stakna at -10.8. Drass recorded -10.4°C, Leh registered -8.6°C, and Kargil followed at -6.8°C. Interestingly, both MeT centres have forecast “mainly clear skies with no rainfall across the region today.” Meanwhile, the MeT centre has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in the Kashmir division commencing from November 29 to December 3, 2024. Also, the centre has forecast isolated moderate rainfall in the Jammu division on December 2 and 3, 2024.

Read more:

  1. At -14.7°C, Nyoma Coldest In Ladakh, Shopian Shivers At -3.3°C In Kashmir
  2. J&K: Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens After Brief Closure Due To Snowfall

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRKASHMIR WEATHERJAMMU KASHMIR WEATHERKASHMIR WINTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.