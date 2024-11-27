Ladakh's Tangste Freezes At -12.2°C, Shopian In J&K Shivers At -4.6°C As Winter Grips Twin UTs

Srinagar: On the second consecutive day, Kashmir’s Shopian shivered at -4.6°C, while Ladakh’s Tangste recorded a minimum temperature of -12.2°C, the Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Wednesday. Most of the districts of both the union territories saw minimum temperatures hovering below zero degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir division, according to the MeT's Srinagar centre, Shopian was coldest as the mercury went down to -4.6°C. “Tourist destinations Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg also recorded sub-zero temperatures while recording a minimum of -4.4°C, -2.6°C and -3.6°C respectively,” the MeT Department Srinagar centre said.

According to the centre, south Kashmir’s Kulgam district registered Zero Degree Celsius, Anantnag recorded -3.9°C and Pulwama -3.6°C. Likewise, north Kashmir’s Kupwara saw mercury at -1.9°C, Bandipora at -2.9°C, and Baramulla saw a low of -0.9°C. Meanwhile, in Central Kashmir, Ganderbal recorded -1.6°C and Budgam witnessed -2.8°C.

In the Jammu division, Ramban saw a minimum temperature of 11.8°C, which was the highest recorded temperature in the region. “After Ramban, Kathua recorded 10.2°C, Jammu recorded 10.1°C, while Banihal, Batote, and Katra registered minimums of 9.1°C, 5.6°C, and 9.1°C, respectively,” the centre said while adding that Udhampur reported 8.4°C, Rajouri and Poonch districts recorded 3.0°C and 5.7°C, respectively. Bhaderwah also experienced winter chills while recording a minimum temperature of 1.6°C.

According to the MeT Leh Centre, Tangste froze at -12.2°C, followed by Stakna at -10.8. Drass recorded -10.4°C, Leh registered -8.6°C, and Kargil followed at -6.8°C. Interestingly, both MeT centres have forecast “mainly clear skies with no rainfall across the region today.” Meanwhile, the MeT centre has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in the Kashmir division commencing from November 29 to December 3, 2024. Also, the centre has forecast isolated moderate rainfall in the Jammu division on December 2 and 3, 2024.