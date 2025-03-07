ETV Bharat / state

TANCET, CEETA-PG 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Centers, And Hall Ticket Details

Chennai: Anna University has announced that hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG) will be available for download from March 8.

Candidates who applied for MBA and MCA admissions through TANCET 2025 and those seeking entry into postgraduate engineering courses like M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan through CEETA-PG can access their hall tickets on the official website (https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/index.html)

Exam Schedule and Candidate Numbers

A total of 38,301 candidates have registered to appear for the exams, which will be conducted across 42 centers in 16 cities in Tamil Nadu. "TANCET for MCA will be held on March 22 in the morning, while MBA candidates will take the exam in the afternoon. CEETA for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. is scheduled for March 23," said Common Entrance Examination Secretary Sreedharan.