TANCET, CEETA-PG 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Centers, And Hall Ticket Details

Chennai: Anna University has announced that hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG) will be available for download from March 8.
Candidates who applied for MBA and MCA admissions through TANCET 2025 and those seeking entry into postgraduate engineering courses like M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan through CEETA-PG can access their hall tickets on the official website (https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/index.html)
Exam Schedule and Candidate Numbers
A total of 38,301 candidates have registered to appear for the exams, which will be conducted across 42 centers in 16 cities in Tamil Nadu. "TANCET for MCA will be held on March 22 in the morning, while MBA candidates will take the exam in the afternoon. CEETA for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. is scheduled for March 23," said Common Entrance Examination Secretary Sreedharan.
The exam schedule is as follows:
- March 22 (Morning): MCA entrance exam (10,287 candidates)
- March 22 (Afternoon): MBA entrance exam (22,806 candidates)
- March 23: CEETA-PG for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan courses (5,208 candidates)
Admission and Examination Details
Admissions to Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges, and self-financing institutions will be based on TANCET and CEETA-PG scores. The exam syllabus and marking scheme have been published on the official website, and a sample question paper is also available for students' reference.
For further assistance, candidates can contact the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Examination Secretary at Anna University via email at tnceeta@gmail.com or call 044- 2235 8289/ 044- 2235 8314.