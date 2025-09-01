Tamils Have Left Their Mark Across The Globe With Their Knowledge And Hard Work: MK Stalin

Cologne: Tamils have left their mark across the work with their knowledge and hard work, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Cologne, Germany.

Addressing the Tamil diaspora, he said, "Even as land and sea borders separate us, language and ethnicity connect us". Quoting CN Annadurai (Perarignar Anna), he said, “We are siblings born in separate mothers’ wombs because one mother cannot bear the child.”

He said Tamil Nadu is progressing rapidly under the Dravidian model of governance. "Tamil Nadu is progressing in all aspects. Especially, in industrial development. You must have read about state's development in newspapers and social media. I am continuously undertaking foreign trips to attract investments, to accelerate this development even further," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said he has travelled to countries like UAE, Japan, Spain, Singapore, and the United States of America and have attracted a lot of investments for Tamil Nadu and created a lot of jobs for people. "When I visit foreign countries, the first thing I ask is how are our Tamils ​​living in that country? How much has their standard of living improved?," he said.

Stalin said his government is implementing several schemes such as a toll-free helpline for neighboring Tamils, as well as revolving funds for migrated Tamil organizations, and insurance for Tamils residing outside Tamil Nadu.

"Not only that, we provide financial assistance and pension to families of those who die unexpectedly while working abroad. In addition to this, we also come running to help Tamils ​​living abroad if they face any problem," he said.

He said his government has rescued 1,524 students from Ukraine, 253 from Sudan, 126 from Israel, 220 from Bangladesh, and 119 from Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Citing an example, he said one Manoj from Kanchipuram was enroute to Chennai from the United States when his child Sandhya fell seriously ill mid-air. "The plane was immediately landed in Istanbul. We provided Rs 10 lakhs to bring the child to Chennai for further treatment. We have also provided Rs 10 lakhs to erect a centre stone in Thailand in memory of the Tamils ​​who died as prisoners of war in World War II," he added.

Stalin further said, "The Dravidian model government in Tamil Nadu and your Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will always be there to support and embrace you, at any time and in any situation. Now, the most important project of all the initiatives I have mentioned is the project of searching for roots."

The Chief Minister said his government is bringing the children and students of migrated Tamils ​​to the state and introducing them to the roots of tradition. "Under this project, which was started in 2023, 292 people from 15 countries have come to Tamil Nadu so far. Many have searched for and found their relatives who were left behind for a few generations. Live and grow as Tamils ​​and as Tamils! This is the motto of our Dravidian model of governance," he said.

Stalin asked Tamils residing abroad to start businesses in their homeland. "If you are working in big companies, tell your company about the opportunities that are abundant in Tamil Nadu and encourage them to invest in our state. Take care of your own villages. I request you to provide educational assistance to our government school students, the poor and needy students, as much as you can. Come to Tamil Nadu with your children at least once a year to witness the development in the state," he told the audience.

The Chief Minister said places like the Keezhadi Museum, Porunai Museum and Kalaignar Ulagam narrate the story of the state's culture, history, and political upheaval.