Young Trekker Fleeing from Bee Attack Found Dead in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

Nilgiris/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : About 10 youths went to Mount Kola Kombai Sengutrayan hills near Coonoor, Nilgiris district, yesterday for trekking. While everyone is climbing the mountain, bees have come out from the mountain. Panicked by an expected attack by the bees, the trekking youths ran in all directions to save their lives. After some time, they came together and began to descend the mountain.

In this, a young named Praveen from Gopalpatti in Dindigul Natham has suddenly disappeared. Immediately, the friends who accompanied Praveen shouted and looked for him to see if he had accidentally fallen somewhere. When they could not find him anywhere, they immediately informed the Kola Kombai police.

The fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. However, they gave up search operations in the Sengutrayan hills as it was night time and there would be movement of wild animals.

Today, the fire department and the police, who were searching for the missing youth, have found his dead body in a 300-foot ditch in the Sengutrayan hills area. They could find the body with the help of a drone camera. Also, the fire department and the police have recovered the body of the youth from the ditch. The police are actively investigating whether the youth fell during the trek or whether there was any other reason for his death.