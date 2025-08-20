Tamil Nadu Will 'Look Back On' TVK's Second State Conference, Claim Party Leaders

Madurai: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) with its leader assuring that entire Tamil Nadu will look back on the event, slated on Thursday.

The conference will be held on the ground on the national highway leading to Thoothukodi. While the stage is grand, the party's flags can be seen starting from Eliyarpathi toll booth on both sides of the highway. Banners stating 'People's Desired Chief Minister' can also be seen at many places.

The conference ground is spread over 500 acres on the left side of the national highway. A green carpet has been laid across the ground. The administrators said seating arrangements have be made for around two lakh people at the ground where 50 giant LED screens have been installed.

A stage has been set up at a height of around 10 feet and a length of 300 metres for the 'ramp walk' of TVK leader Vijay from the stage. The conference will begin at 3:30 pm and end at 7 pm. After Vijay hoists the flag on a 100-feet high pole set up in front of the conference venue, Tamil Thai greetings, a policy song, an oath, and resolutions will be read. Vijay is scheduled to address the conference after the events.

The administrators said adequate drinking water arrangements have been made for the participants. More than 20 medical teams will camp on both sides of the stage. This apart, a separate path has been created for movement of ambulances. More than 300 toilets have been set up at the venue for the convenience of audiences.

A separate area has been reserved for women and the differently-abled participating in the conference which will be guarded by 3,500 police personnel.

The front of the conference stage has been decorated with elephants on both sides and a marigold flower in the middle. Huge cutouts of BR Ambedkar, Kamaraj, Periyar, Anjalai Ammal and Velu Nachiyar have been placed on both sides of the stage. The slogan 'Tamil Nadu in the Victory Parade' has been placed on the left side of the stage.

Muralitharan, a member of the conference coordination committee and Krishnagiri East District Secretary, said, “A few shortcomings in the last Vikravandi conference have now been corrected. The Madurai conference is being held after overcoming various obstacles. This will be a conference that Tamil Nadu will look back on.”