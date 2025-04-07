ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu : 'Who Is That Martyr?' AIADMK MLAs Wearing Black Badges, 13 People Carrying Banners 'Suspended'

Chennai: 13 AIADMK MLAs came to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly wearing black badges saying 'Who is that martyr?' and holding banners alleging a scam of over Rs 1,000 crore in TASMAC on Monday.

The 13 AIADMK MLAs were suspended for a day. A department-wise debate on subsidy demands is underway in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Today, a subsidy demand related to the Housing and Urban Development was held. Earlier, AIDMK members came to the Assembly wearing black patches with the question 'Who is that martyr?' and the word 'TASMAC' written in English below.

As soon as the Question Hour ended in the Assembly, Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami tried to speak on the TASMAC issue. Speaker Appavu did not grant permission, and the AIADMK members shouted.

At that time, 13 members including Agri Krishnamoorthy and Isakki Subbaiah held up banners writing that 'Who is that martyr? Following this, Speaker Appavu ordered them to be expelled. Furthermore, in support of them, AIDMK members led by Edappadi Palaniswami also walked out. However, Sengottaiyan did not go out.

At that time, Speaker Appavu warned, "The ADMK MLAs were expelled on the 28th. Today, the 13 MLAs who were carrying banners have been expelled for the second time, so they will not be able to attend the entire session."