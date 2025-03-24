Tamil Nadu Villagers Vow Not To Give Up Their Lands For SIPCOT Industrial Park

Madurai: Residents of 18 villages in Madurai district have vowed not to give up their lands to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) for setting up an industrial park. The villagers have been protesting for the last few weeks over the issue.

Following reports of SIPCOT planning to set up an industrial park in the area, residents of villages including Nagappan Sivalpatti, Nellikukundupatti, Kambalipatti, Movensivalpatti, Usilampatti, and Kanduvapatti under Vanji Nagaram, Bhoothamangalam, and Kodukpatti, have been holding a series of protests for the last few weeks. The villagers recently gathered in front of the Azhugunachi Amman temple where the industrial park is proposed to be set up and held a symbolic protest. More than 700 villagers participated in the protest. The Tamil Nadu Pasture Community Alliance also participated in the agitation and came out in support of the villagers.

The villagers said said the Tamil Nadu government is planning to establish a SIPCOT industrial park on an area of ​​279 acres in Kallangadu near Thumbaipatti in Madurai district. They said the authorities have started survey work in the area. They said Kallangadu village in Kottampatti panchayat is blessed with fertile soil and serves as a grazing land for more than 15 villages in the area. Since rainwater from Kallangadu flows through various canals and fills the water bodies, cultivation of mango, guava, peanut, eggplant and sugarcane are taken up on a large scale in the area.

A local leader addressing protesters (ETV Bharat)

Panchavarnam of Kaliangat village said peanuts, paddy, lentils, sugar beet, brinjal, chillies, etc are grown in the area which is bestowed with fertile land. He said the government has not given the villagers any concessions or jobs and hence it has no right to take the land of the villagers. Another village Menaka said, "Our livelihood depends on goats and cows. Several rare herbs grow in our area. We do not take our children to the hospital. We cure their diseases with the herbs. It is not justified for the government to take over the area for an industrial park." She said the villagers will die rather than give up their lands for the park.

Mahalakshmi of Nallasukkampatti said the villagers would not part with their lands. "We are not trying to accumulate wealth. We want to give our children a disease-free," she said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Devi Aruvselvam, an expert in temple sculptures and archaeology, said, "The Akalangeswarar Shiva temple in Kallangadu is 700 years old. An inscription from the 13th century AD here mentions the founder of the temple as Nayanar of Akalangeeswaram. Furthermore, the name of a Vanathirayar named Vazhudi Narayan from the same century provides details on the taxes imposed on land in the area. To the north of the temple are areas like Thiruvenkadan Rock, to the east Kalankarai, and to the south Vanan Rock". Devi said, a 10th century AD inscription has been found in Vayaliparai. Besides, historical traces such as the construction of a Kalinga pond in the village in the 12th century; planting of a mango tree and digging a well in the 17th century, along with the repair and construction of a dam in the 18th century have also been found.

A child holds a placard during the protest (ETV Bharat)

Rajiv Gandhi, the state president of Tamil Nadu Pastoral Community Federation, accused the government of illegally acquiring land. He said said, "The environment can be protected only by protecting pastures and pastoralists. The UN has declared 2026 as the International Year of the Protection of Pasture Lands and Pasture-dwelling People". He said there is a trend of continuous acquisition of pasture lands in Tamil Nadu. "The state government should immediately stop this and draft a policy to protect the livelihood of people who depend on pasture land for their livelihood," Gandhi said.

The Tamil Nadu government had formed SIPCOT in 1971 for development of industries. SIPCOT has 50 industrial parks in 24 districts along with seven Special Economic Zones. With 3,352 industrial are units spread over an area of ​​about 46,000 acres, the industrial parks have provided jobs to around nine lakh people in the last 54 years. The state government has invested around Rs. 2 lakh crore on the industrial parks.