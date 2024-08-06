ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Vande Bharat Passenger's Mobile Explodes, Train Delayed By Half An Hour

Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu): A 31-year-old passenger, who was travelling by Vande Bharat Express from Chennai Central railway station to Mysuru, narrowly escaped a disaster when his mobile phone exploded on Tuesday. The incident delayed the train by around half an hour, officials said.

The incident, which happened at around 8 am when the train was near Vaniyambadi railway station in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, caused a commotion inside the compartment. The man named Kushnathkar escaped unhurt. The Jollarpet Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations are underway.

An official of Jolarpet Police said Kushnathkar was travelling in the C-11 coach of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (20607) and it is being suspected that the battery of his Realme mobile phone exploded after heating up.

"Passengers of the compartment started screaming as they spotted smoke emitting from the passage of the toilet in between the C-11 and C-12 coaches. The train was halted immediately and the main doors of the two coaches were opened for clearing the smoke," he said.