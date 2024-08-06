ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Vande Bharat Passenger's Mobile Explodes, Train Delayed By Half An Hour

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express was delayed by around 35 minutes after the mobile phone of a passenger travelling in C-11 coach, exploded. No injuries were reported and a case has been registered by the Jollarpet Railway Police.

Tamil Nadu: Vande Bharat Passenger's Mobile Explodes, Train Delayed By Half An Hour
Mobile phone explodes in Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat Photo)

Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu): A 31-year-old passenger, who was travelling by Vande Bharat Express from Chennai Central railway station to Mysuru, narrowly escaped a disaster when his mobile phone exploded on Tuesday. The incident delayed the train by around half an hour, officials said.

The incident, which happened at around 8 am when the train was near Vaniyambadi railway station in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, caused a commotion inside the compartment. The man named Kushnathkar escaped unhurt. The Jollarpet Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations are underway.

An official of Jolarpet Police said Kushnathkar was travelling in the C-11 coach of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (20607) and it is being suspected that the battery of his Realme mobile phone exploded after heating up.

"Passengers of the compartment started screaming as they spotted smoke emitting from the passage of the toilet in between the C-11 and C-12 coaches. The train was halted immediately and the main doors of the two coaches were opened for clearing the smoke," he said.

The incident delayed the train by around 35 minutes and finally, at around 8.35 am, Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey. No passengers were injured nor any damage of property reported from the site, the official added.

Read more

Man Dies After Cell Phone Explodes In Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu): A 31-year-old passenger, who was travelling by Vande Bharat Express from Chennai Central railway station to Mysuru, narrowly escaped a disaster when his mobile phone exploded on Tuesday. The incident delayed the train by around half an hour, officials said.

The incident, which happened at around 8 am when the train was near Vaniyambadi railway station in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, caused a commotion inside the compartment. The man named Kushnathkar escaped unhurt. The Jollarpet Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations are underway.

An official of Jolarpet Police said Kushnathkar was travelling in the C-11 coach of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (20607) and it is being suspected that the battery of his Realme mobile phone exploded after heating up.

"Passengers of the compartment started screaming as they spotted smoke emitting from the passage of the toilet in between the C-11 and C-12 coaches. The train was halted immediately and the main doors of the two coaches were opened for clearing the smoke," he said.

The incident delayed the train by around 35 minutes and finally, at around 8.35 am, Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey. No passengers were injured nor any damage of property reported from the site, the official added.

Read more

Man Dies After Cell Phone Explodes In Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOBILE EXPLODESVANDE BHARAT EXPRESS WAS DELAYEDMOBILE PHONE EXPLODEDMOBILE PHONE EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.