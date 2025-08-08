Tamil Nadu Unveils State Education Policy 2025: Equity, Skills, And Future-Readiness At Its Core

Hyderabad: On Friday, the Government of Tamil Nadu has officially released its State Education Policy (SEP) 2025, a comprehensive roadmap to transform school education with a strong focus on equity, inclusion, foundational learning, digital literacy, and 21st-century skills, stating that the "policy outlines a comprehensive, child-centric vision that is at once inclusive, forward-looking, and deeply anchored in Tamil Nadu’s unique cultural, linguistic, and social heritage." The policy is viewed as an alternative to the Centre’s National Education Policy. With this, Tamil Nadu becomes the first state to introduce its own education policy based on the set of recommendations made by a 14-member panel headed by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan. A budget of ₹44,042 crore has been allocated for FY 2024-2025 for education, covering over 1.16 crore school students in more than 58000 schools.

TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the policy at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on behalf of the School Education Department. “We want to provide the necessary energy for future life. We want to create students who are technologically minded, creative, future-ready and well-equipped,” Stalin said while speaking at a state-level felicitation for school students and release of the State Education Policy 2025. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, State Ministers, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and senior officials were among those who participated.

He also presented certificates of appreciation and laptops to government school students who are going to higher educational institutions. Emphasizing the importance of higher education, Stalin said, "In Tamil Nadu, 75 percent of the government school students who passed in the Plus 2 examination this year have enrolled in higher education. I expect this pass rate to be even higher next year."

The SEP 2025 aims to build an inclusive, equitable, and resilient school education system that supports every child’s full potential. The policy will be reviewed every 3 years, with annual updates on future-readiness components. Key areas covered include curriculum overhaul, foundational literacy, digital skills, teacher training, and infrastructure development. The policy starts with the context, vision, and current status of school education in the state, and has nine comprehensive chapters.

'Always Bilingual' Policy

The policy also advocates for an 'equitable two-language policy', and speaking about it at the event, Stalin stated, "The mother tongue Tamil will be our identity and pride. The main policy of bilingualism, Tamil and English, will be our firm policy. I repeat, the bilingual policy is our firm policy."

Key Highlights of the Tamil Nadu SEP 2025

1. Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice

The Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice chapter of the SEP emphasises dismantling systemic barriers faced by students from marginalised communities, including SC/ST, minorities, tribal children, girls, children with special needs (CwSN), and first-generation learners. It mandates annual equity audits, data-driven interventions in Educationally Backwards Blocks (EBBs), and the creation of barrier-free school environments with inclusive pedagogy and teaching materials. The policy expands support systems such as scholarships, hostels, and menstrual hygiene kits, while promoting gender sensitivity, multilingual instruction, and culturally responsive teacher training. A strong focus is placed on improving access, retention, and learning outcomes through targeted resource allocation and real-time tracking via the EMIS, ensuring that no child is left behind in the state’s pursuit of educational justice.

2. Universal Basic Literacy and Numeracy (BLN)

The Basic Literacy and Numeracy (BLN) chapter underscores foundational learning as a non-negotiable right for all children in Classes 1 to 3. Central to this effort is the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission (2022–25), aimed at ensuring every child achieves age-appropriate literacy and numeracy. To address learning loss post-COVID, the state also implemented the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme, reaching over 2 lakh students through volunteer-led community classes. The 2023 Student Learning Achievement Survey (SLAS) revealed that only 58% of Grade 3 students achieved grade-level proficiency in language and 55% in mathematics. To bridge these gaps, the policy mandates quarterly assessments, THIRAN remedial modules, and bridge courses for older students lagging behind. It also institutionalizes Library Days and reading activities across all schools, emphasizing that foundational learning is critical to educational progression, equity, and long-term success.

3. Curriculum and Pedagogical Reforms

The Curriculum and Pedagogical Reforms chapter outlines a decisive shift from rote learning to competency-based, experiential education that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and real-world problem-solving. The curriculum is being redesigned to integrate social justice, environmental awareness, Tamil cultural heritage, and gender equity across all subjects. The policy mandates the widespread adoption of STEAM-based learning, arts integration, and toy-based pedagogy to create more engaging classrooms. As of 2023, 97% of schools had implemented experiential learning methods, 89% adopted arts integration, and 64% used toy-based approaches. There is also a renewed emphasis on multilingual learning, project-based assessments, and locally relevant content. Initiatives like Library Days, climate education modules, and community-centric activities aim to root learning in students’ lived realities while equipping them with skills for the future. This chapter also lays emphasis on an equitable two-language policy.

4. 21st Century Skills, Future Skills, and Digital Literacy

The 21st Century Skills, Future Skills, and Digital Literacy chapter focuses on equipping students with competencies essential for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world. Through the TN-SPARK programme, students from middle school onwards are introduced to coding, artificial intelligence, data literacy, financial literacy, and climate resilience. Digital learning platforms like Kalvi TV and the Manarkeni App support blended learning across government schools. A progressive, age-appropriate climate curriculum has been integrated across grades, covering topics such as biodiversity, renewable energy, and carbon footprint reduction. Despite 85% of schools having internet access and 78% equipped with computers or tablets, digital access remains unequal—only 62% of students have smartphones and just 38% have desktops or laptops at home. To bridge this gap, the policy includes the expansion of ICT labs, mobile STEM vans (Vaanavil Mandram), and hands-on tech learning initiatives, aiming to make future skills accessible to all learners regardless of background or geography.

5. Assessment Reforms

The Assessment Reforms chapter aims to move away from high-stakes, rote-based examinations towards a more holistic and continuous evaluation system. The policy emphasises formative, competency-based assessments, integrating self-assessment, peer review, and portfolio-based evaluation to reflect real learning and critical thinking. In 2023, 98% of schools implemented self-assessments, 93% used peer assessments, and 88% adopted portfolio evaluations. The No-Detention Policy for Classes 1 to 8 is retained, but supported with structured remedial programmes like THIRAN to ensure learning recovery. Class 11 is restructured as a non-board, preparatory year, while board exams will continue only for Classes 10 and 12. The policy also promotes multi-modal assessments, including projects, oral presentations, and performance-based tasks, aiming to create an evaluation framework that is inclusive, learner-centric, and aligned with 21st-century learning outcomes.



6. Teacher Capacity-Building

The Teacher Capacity-Building and Professional Development chapter focuses on continuous, need-based, and context-specific training to empower teachers as facilitators of inclusive and future-ready education. The policy promotes modular, flexible learning through the Payirchi Paarvai digital platform, enabling teachers to pursue professional development at their own pace. Peer mentoring, leadership modules for school heads, and school-based learning circles are institutionalized to encourage collaborative learning. Special emphasis is placed on training teachers in inclusive education, social justice, gender sensitivity, and technology integration. Teachers in tribal, remote, and hilly regions receive localized training tailored to their community contexts. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is being revised to assess language proficiency, pedagogical understanding, and democratic values. These reforms aim to professionalize teaching, enhance classroom practices, and ensure that teachers are well-equipped to deliver the pedagogical shifts outlined in the policy.

7. Safe And Holistic Schools

The Safe, Inclusive Schools and Holistic Child Development chapter prioritizes creating school environments that are physically secure, emotionally supportive, and socially inclusive. The policy mandates barrier-free infrastructure, gender-segregated sanitation, and safe transportation, especially for girls, children with special needs (CwSN), and those from marginalised backgrounds. Initiatives like Magizh Mandram (joyful learning clubs), student-led eco, science, and literary clubs, and arts and sports integration are being scaled to nurture creativity, confidence, and teamwork. Life skills, health and hygiene, and socio-emotional learning are embedded across the curriculum. The policy also enforces a mobile phone ban within schools to protect students from distractions and digital harm. A 24/7 counselling helpline (14417) has been launched to support mental well-being. These initiatives aim to make schools not just centres of academic learning, but spaces where every child can thrive emotionally, socially, and physically.

8. Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure

The Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure chapter focuses on building safe, inclusive, tech-enabled, and eco-friendly schools. Every school will have smart classrooms, science labs, ICT labs, accessible toilets, ramps, and green features like solar panels and rainwater harvesting. The state will establish 38 Model Schools (one per district) and 313 Vetri Palligal (one per block) as excellence hubs. To promote STEM access, 100 mobile science labs (Vaanavil Mandrams) will serve remote schools. For FY 2024–25, the government has allocated ₹1,000 crore under the Anbazhagan Infrastructure Scheme, ₹160 crore for ICT labs, ₹65 crore for smart classrooms, and ₹4,150 crore (state + central share) for Samagra Shiksha.

9. Community Engagement

The Community Engagement chapter emphasizes deepening public participation and accountability in school governance. The policy strengthens School Management Committees (SMCs) by ensuring meaningful roles for parents, alumni, and local stakeholders. Initiatives like Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli mobilize community support and CSR funding for school development. Block- and district-level innovation hubs are being established to encourage locally driven solutions. School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) are empowered to use data from the EMIS for planning and progress tracking. These measures aim to foster a strong sense of local ownership, transparency, and collective responsibility for public education.

Also Read

Kerala Governor Arlekar Says NEP 2020 'First Serious Attempt To Decolonise Education System'