Tamil Nadu: Unprecedented Rains Cause Flooding In Uthangarai, Pochampalli

Krishnagiri: Though Cyclone Fengal has weakened, Tamil Nadu is witnessing wet weather disrupting normal life in several parts of the state.
Tamil Nadu was battered with heavy rains for the last several days with Union Territory Puducherry being the worst affected. The Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area at 5.30 am today over North Interior Tamil Nadu.
"The remnant low-pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024," the IMD said.
On Monday, relentless rains wreaked havoc in Uthangarai and Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, breaching lakes, flooding residential areas, and snapping highway connections.
Uthangarai recorded a staggering 50 cm (503 mm) of rainfall overnight. The downpour led to inundation caused by heavy runoff from the lakes nearby. Parasaneri Lake breached its banks, spilling floodwaters onto the Tirupathur-Uthangarai road and sweeping away parked vehicles.
In response to rising water levels, all five shutters of the Paambaru Dam were opened to release 15,000 cusecs of water, triggering a flood alert for residents along the riverbanks. The dam's inflow surged due to intense rains in Uthangarai and the Javadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, with the entire inflow released as outflow.
Roads from Uthangarai to Vellore and Tiruvannamalai were completely flooded, and a few vehicles were washed off the roads by the flowing waters on the Uthangarai highway.
Pochampalli also faced significant damage, receiving 250 mm of rainfall. Overflowing lakes caused widespread inundation, with Konannur Lake breaching its banks and flooding shuttered shops. Flooding disrupted connectivity between Pochampalli and nearby towns such as Tirupathur and Dharmapuri. Floodwaters also entered the Pochampalli police station and disrupted vehicular movement on critical inter-district roads.
