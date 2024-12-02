ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Unprecedented Rains Cause Flooding In Uthangarai, Pochampalli

Krishnagiri: Though Cyclone Fengal has weakened, Tamil Nadu is witnessing wet weather disrupting normal life in several parts of the state.

Tamil Nadu was battered with heavy rains for the last several days with Union Territory Puducherry being the worst affected. The Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area at 5.30 am today over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

Unprecedented Rains Cause Flooding In Uthangarai, Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

"The remnant low-pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024," the IMD said.

On Monday, relentless rains wreaked havoc in Uthangarai and Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, breaching lakes, flooding residential areas, and snapping highway connections.

Uthangarai recorded a staggering 50 cm (503 mm) of rainfall overnight. The downpour led to inundation caused by heavy runoff from the lakes nearby. Parasaneri Lake breached its banks, spilling floodwaters onto the Tirupathur-Uthangarai road and sweeping away parked vehicles.