Tamil Nadu: Two Youths Die After 'Eating Chicken Rice At Roadside Eatery' During Andhra Trip

Thoothukudi: In an unfortunate incident, two youths from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district who had gone to Andhra Pradesh to sell blackcurrants died allegedly due to food poisoning after eating chicken rice at a roadside restaurant.
Though both of them were shifted from one hospital to another for treatment, their condition worsened, and both died days later in Chennai.
As per reports, Ganapathy (50), his sons Raja (25), Kompaiya (23), Arumugam (18), and Subash (15), a relative, all from Pillaiyar Koil Street in Ayyanaruthu, had gone to Andhra Pradesh in a cargo vehicle to sell blackcurrants.
On June 22, they went to a roadside food stall there for dinner. While Ganapathy, Kompaiya and Arumugam ordered vegetarian food, Raja and Subash ate chicken rice. After dinner, they parked the vehicle at a petrol pump and slept there.
Late at night, when Raja developed stomach ache, his father Ganapathy said he would take him to the hospital in the morning. After a while, Subhash also complained of severe stomach ache. When both of them were taken to a private hospital, the doctor who examined their condition said it was because of indigestion and that they cannot provide further treatment.
From there, the duo was taken to another hospital by a private ambulance. Despite availing treatment that cost them Rs 80000, there was no change in their condition. From there, again they were shifted to another hospital for treatment. However, as Raja's health deteriorated, both of them were brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai by a private ambulance from Andhra Pradesh for treatment last Monday.
Sources said doctors at the Chennai hospital found green-coloured undigested food in their stomach, which was possibly because of severe reaction or poisoning. While treatment was still underway. Raja passed away on Friday afternoon while Subash died around midnight the same day, informed hospital authorities.
Subsequently, an autopsy was done and both the bodies were handed over to their relatives. A pall of gloom descended on Ayyanaruthu village when their bodies were brought by ambulance today.
Till filing of this report, no statement of police was received in this regard.
