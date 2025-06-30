ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Two Youths Die After 'Eating Chicken Rice At Roadside Eatery' During Andhra Trip

Thoothukudi: In an unfortunate incident, two youths from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district who had gone to Andhra Pradesh to sell blackcurrants died allegedly due to food poisoning after eating chicken rice at a roadside restaurant.

Though both of them were shifted from one hospital to another for treatment, their condition worsened, and both died days later in Chennai.

As per reports, Ganapathy (50), his sons Raja (25), Kompaiya (23), Arumugam (18), and Subash (15), a relative, all from Pillaiyar Koil Street in Ayyanaruthu, had gone to Andhra Pradesh in a cargo vehicle to sell blackcurrants.

On June 22, they went to a roadside food stall there for dinner. While Ganapathy, Kompaiya and Arumugam ordered vegetarian food, Raja and Subash ate chicken rice. After dinner, they parked the vehicle at a petrol pump and slept there.

Late at night, when Raja developed stomach ache, his father Ganapathy said he would take him to the hospital in the morning. After a while, Subhash also complained of severe stomach ache. When both of them were taken to a private hospital, the doctor who examined their condition said it was because of indigestion and that they cannot provide further treatment.