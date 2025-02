Chennai: Mahesh Kumar, Transport Deputy Commissioner (North Zone), Tamil Nadu has been suspended following a sexual harassment complaint by a woman police officer.

A Visakha Committee inquiry, led by Civil Supplies CID DGP Seema Agarwal, confirmed the allegations. Sources said DGP Shankar Jiwal is consulting on registering a case and taking further legal action. Another woman officer has also reportedly filed a complaint against Mahesh Kumar.