Tamil Nadu Toll Booth Vandalised In Thoothukudi Over Fee Dispute, Two Staff Injured

Thoothukudi: Two employees of a toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district were injured in a fight that rose over dispute in toll charges on Sunday night.

The injured employees, Babu (45) from Thoothukudi and Akash (30) from Tirunelveli, have filed a complaint at Pudukkottai police station in Thoothukudi. Based on their complaint, police are searching for over 30 assaulters, an official of Pudukkottai police station said.

A group of people on way to participate at the birthday celebrations of Isakki Raja, founding president of the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar People's Protection Movement, had reached the toll plaza in Vagaikulam. They were heading from the southern districts towards the 3rd Mile area in Thoothukudi, where the celebrations were being held.

Trouble ensured when the toll plaza employees asked the group to pay toll charge. The group of around 50 people refused and got into an argument with the employees. The situation escalated as they allegedly vandalised the premises, looted items and attacked the employees stationed here. Employees, Babu and Akash, suffered serious injuries and rushed to Thoothukudi Government Hospital.