Tamil Nadu To Set Up Semiconductor Training School In Partnership with IIT Madras

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to establish a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Training at the Central Polytechnic Campus in Taramani, Chennai. This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030, with funding allocated in the 2025-26 state budget.
The MoU was signed on Friday at IIT Madras in the presence of the Institute Director, Prof. V Kamakoti, and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Speaking to the media, Rajaa emphasised Tamil Nadu's leadership in semiconductor-related industries and said the state is emerging as a hub for semiconductor knowledge and manufacturing in India.
He added that a School of Excellence will be created under this initiative with an initial Rs 100 crore investment to train candidates in chip fabrication and related technologies.
“The Chief Minister is focused not just on investment figures but on the number of jobs being created. This program is aimed at global job-readiness,” the minister said.
IIT Director Prof. Kamakoti said that chip-making involves four stages—design, fabrication, packaging, and integration into hardware. The upcoming centre, according to an official release, will house India’s first in situ semiconductor fab processing facility.
As part of the ‘Schools of Semiconductor’ initiative, more than 4,500 professionals will be trained through short-term skilling programmes, creating a strong talent pipeline across the semiconductor value chain, the release added.
The first phase will train 2,000 students, scaling up to 4,500 in the next phase, and will be expanded to other districts. The centre is expected to be operational within five months.
The training centre will offer 20-day to 6-week modules for engineering graduates in electronics, communication, electrical, computer science, mechanical, and metallurgy disciplines. The program will include hands-on training in chip fabrication, packaging, and testing.
The initiative will also explore collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. In addition, the initiative aims to support MSME capability building, interdisciplinary R&D, and innovation in key sectors such as electric vehicles, space technology, data centres, and diamond-based power electronics, the release said.
Rajaa, in a post on 'X', described the 'School of Semiconductors' as a “bold workforce development programme under the ambitious 'TN Semiconductor Mission'.
"As part of it, a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies—powered by a first-of-its-kind in situ semiconductor fab processing facility in India—has been conceptualised and driven by the Government of Tamil Nadu in partnership with @IITMadras and leading corporate partners in the semiconductor sector,” he added.
Rajaa said that the project reflected Chief Minister M K Stalin’s “untiring and relentless efforts” to do what is best for the state’s highly educated and talented workforce. The focus, he added, is on developing human capital and building a globally competitive semiconductor workforce in Tamil Nadu.
“From fabless design to equipment manufacturing, from R&D to startups, and technician training to advanced engineering—we are creating opportunities for every layer of talent,” the minister said.
He added that the vision was to make Tamil Nadu the “singular, indispensable source” of skilled talent for the semiconductor industry in India and globally.
