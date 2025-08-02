ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Set Up Semiconductor Training School In Partnership with IIT Madras

T R B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in Tamil Nadu speaking at the event. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to establish a Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Training at the Central Polytechnic Campus in Taramani, Chennai. This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030, with funding allocated in the 2025-26 state budget.

The MoU was signed on Friday at IIT Madras in the presence of the Institute Director, Prof. V Kamakoti, and Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Speaking to the media, Rajaa emphasised Tamil Nadu's leadership in semiconductor-related industries and said the state is emerging as a hub for semiconductor knowledge and manufacturing in India.

He added that a School of Excellence will be created under this initiative with an initial Rs 100 crore investment to train candidates in chip fabrication and related technologies.

“The Chief Minister is focused not just on investment figures but on the number of jobs being created. This program is aimed at global job-readiness,” the minister said.

IIT Director Prof. Kamakoti said that chip-making involves four stages—design, fabrication, packaging, and integration into hardware. The upcoming centre, according to an official release, will house India’s first in situ semiconductor fab processing facility.

As part of the ‘Schools of Semiconductor’ initiative, more than 4,500 professionals will be trained through short-term skilling programmes, creating a strong talent pipeline across the semiconductor value chain, the release added.

The first phase will train 2,000 students, scaling up to 4,500 in the next phase, and will be expanded to other districts. The centre is expected to be operational within five months.