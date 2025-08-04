ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu To Develop A Major Space Park In Kulasekaranpattinam And 41 MoUs Signed With Rs. 32,554 Crore Investments

Thoothukudi: At an investors' conference held in Thoothukudi on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 5 projects worth Rs. 2530 crores, with the potential of providing employment to 3600 people. Additionally, 41 MoUs were signed at the conference, with a combined investment of Rs. 32,554 crore and with an investment potential of up to 49,000.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, T R B Rajaa, addressed the media and said, "There is widespread industrial development in Tamil Nadu. Wherever you go, there is infrastructure and world-class facilities. Therefore, educated youth, especially women, are getting employment opportunities." He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu attracts global investors with its world-class manufacturing capabilities. Rajaa also stated that just like North Tamil Nadu, Western Region, Delta Region, and South Tamil Nadu will also see massive industrial growth in the future.

Large corporations have committed investments worth ₹32,282 crore through 22 of the 41 MoUs signed in Thoothukudi, expected to generate employment for 48,689 people. For South Tamil Nadu alone, MoUs valued at ₹30,100 crore have been signed, creating 46,450 new job opportunities across districts, including Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Madurai. In addition, small, micro, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have pledged investments worth ₹1,261 crore, aimed at creating 1,000 jobs. As part of the 'Naan Mudhalvan' skill development initiative, 350 individuals have been trained so far, with 250 of them placed in training roles at Vinfast.

The Minister stated that in line with the DMK government's objective of generating employment through investment, significant progress is being made in Thoothukudi. The automobile sector has established a strong presence in the region, and the shipbuilding industry is poised for substantial growth over the next five years. These developments are expected to create employment opportunities across various sectors. Additionally, the space construction industry is also witnessing remarkable growth.