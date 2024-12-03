Tiruvannamalai: Relatives Of Family Of 7, Who Died In Landslide, Sit On Road And Mourn Loss

Chennai: Family members of the seven people, including five children, who died after being trapped in a landslide in Tiruvannamalai sat on the road and mourned their demise. The family was residing on 11th Street in VOC Nagar in Tiruvannamalai.

The deceased family members were identified as Rajkumar, his wife Meena, their two children, and three children of Meena's brother. The bodies were recovered after a marathon 24-hour-long operation and battling rains. The rescue personnel recovered the bodies from the debris of the buried house located at the lower slope of Annamalaiyar Hills.

Parts of Tamil Nadu were hit by heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Felang leading to the shutting down of schools in Nilgiri district and a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai, that claimed the lives of seven people.

As many as 30 officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in a search and rescue operation for the trapped individuals.

When Did The Landslide Occur: Police said that the landslide took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday, December 1 because of the heavy downpour caused by Cyclone Fengal.

"A large boulder has fallen on the huts located on the lower slopes of the hill. It is raining heavily and rescue operations are going on," an official had said while rescue operations were underway.

The silt in that location partially buried or destroyed a number of two-wheelers and residences. Rescue teams comprising police officers and staff from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department hurried to the scene after receiving a call from the neighbours and made an effort to free the stranded individuals.

However, the rescue operation was hindered by the persistent, intense rain. The rescue team told reporters that the boulder that struck the house weighed around 35 tonnes. Additionally, the narrow street was clogged with stones and slush, which made rescue operations more difficult.

Tamil Nadu's additional chief secretary of revenue and disaster management, Rajesh Lakhani, said that some parts of the state recorded 56 centimetres of rainfall. A flood warning was issued in Cuddalore because of the release of excess water from Veeranam Lake. Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EVVelu and District Collector D Bhaskara Pandian supervised the rescue operations.

CM's Financial Assistance: Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced Rs 5 lakhs financial assistance to the families of those who died in the landslide due to heavy rainfall in Thiruvannamalai district.