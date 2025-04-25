Tamil Nadu The Cradle Of Modern Education, Says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Udhagamandalam: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Tamil Nadu is a land of vibrant learning centres.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vice Chancellors conference at Raj Bhawan here, he said Tamil Nadu has been home to widely accoladed learning centers like Kanchipuram and Ennayiram. "Ennayiram attracted thousands of students from all over Bharat. Modern education was exemplified on this land," he said. The Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the national interest is supreme. “I know my present position here is only to speak on education. I now rose the importance of education is a great equaliser. It can contribute to the rise of a nation and even reduce enmity".

Dhankhar praised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and said, “He took the oath as Governor to preserve, protect and defend the Indian Constitution at any point. We need to nurture our education ecosystem in the backdrop of our historical legacy. The gurukul concept is sublime. There was free access to those who were yearning for knowledge and the guru took everyone under his fold. That is our legacy. I assert that accessibility and affordability of higher education is important and also its quality. It is the national priority.”

He called the National Education Policy (NEP) game-changing, and said that the policy aligns with the “civilizational ethos” and it is a policy for the nation. “NEP is game-changing. But the problem is those in academic institutions are not full aware of this policy. I ask them to do a thorough study of NEP to realise its intent and purpose. So that we reap its harvest. I wish to indicate NEP is a government policy. It is a policy for the nation. And therefore it is time for us all to adopt it, understand it, execute it and reap the fruit,” he added.

Dhankhar said that the languages of the nation are its pride and legacy. “Our languages are our pride and legacy. Go to any country you may not find what we have here. Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bangla etc are gold mines of literature and knowledge,” he said. The Chairman of Rajya Sabha said, “At the heart of India's great institutions are Vice-Chancellors. "The Vice-Chancellors of today are enormously talented. They are no less than visionaries. They represent and epitomize the ‘Kulapatis’ we had once," he said.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, Dhankhar said, “Today I join the Nation in expressing profound grief and outrage at the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives. It is a grim reminder that terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison. Bharat is the world's most peace loving nation and our civilisational ethos reflects the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'”, he added.

He further added, “Our visionary leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our greatest assurance that the nation's rise cannot be handicapped by any situation internal or external. But we all have to bear in mind that national interest is supreme. This was echoed by Dr BR Ambedkar in his final address to the Constituent Assembly. We therefore have to take a resolve to always keep nation first, national interests cannot be intertwined with partisan interest, it has to be uppermost. This cannot be subservient to any interest political, personal or for a group.”

The conference aims to have detailed deliberations and interactive sessions on a gamut of issues covering Implementation of National Credit Framework, academic collaborations among Universities, use of Artificial Intelligence to maximise learning outcomes, financial management in educational institutions, research excellence, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for learners, creating wealth through Intellectual Property (IP) and careers in rehabilitation of differently abled persons.