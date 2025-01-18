13-Year-Old Girl Drowned, Another Missing In Thamirabarani River In Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old girl, Vaishnavi, drowned in the Thamirabarani river on Friday night, Mukkudal police said. Vaishnavi was part of a group of over 15 individuals who gathered in Velarkulam near Mukkudal to celebrate Pongal.

Five of them were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the river on Friday.

Locals attempted a rescue and successfully saved three individuals. However, Vaishnavi and another girl, aged 16 went missing. A 15-member team of firefighters from Ambasamudram and Cheranmadevi joined local volunteers for a search operation. Vaishnavi's body was recovered soon after the search began, leaving her family devastated.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the group included inhabitants from Thoothukudi district, who were enjoying their visit when the incident occurred. Adults watched from the shore while the children were in the water, leading to the tragic event.

The search for the remaining missing girl was temporarily suspended in the night due to insufficient light, according to the fire department. It is expected to resume Saturday morning. The police have registered a case and are investigating further. The loss of Vaishnavi during the festive season has left her family and the local community in mourning.