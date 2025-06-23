Tamil Nadu: Tenkasi Old Age Home Death Toll Rises to Six, Two More Under Treatment

Tenkasi: Another resident of Annai Nallavashu Trust Old Age Home in Tamil Nadu's Sundarapandiyapuram has died on Monday during treatment, taking the toll in food poisoning and water contamination incident to six.

As per sources, the latest victim, 70-year-old man Selvaraj from Kovilpatti was also suffering from kidney-related disease and other ailments. Two more are currently under treatment at the Nellai Government Hospital. Both of them are also suffering from various co-morbidities and under medical observation.

Around 58 people who were allegedly abandoned by their families or relatives were staying at the Annai Old Age Home in Sundarapandiyapuram area of ​​Tenkasi district. On June 8, a day after the Bakrid festival, goat meat donated by people of Veeranam near Surandai was cooked and served with rice for lunch. The same night, several residents of the old age home developed symptoms like vomiting and urinary issues. Over the next few days, more than 10 people fell ill and were first admitted to a nearby primary health center, from where they were shifted to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

One Shankar Ganesh (48) died on June 11. In the next two days, the death toll increased to four as three more, Murugammal (45), Ambika (40) and Dhanalakshmi (70) died during treatment.

Following this, revenue officials conducted an investigation at the old age home. Later, police arrested its owner Rajendran, and also sealed the place. Meanwhile, 12 persons who were undergoing treatment at the Tenkasi Government Hospital were shifted to the Palayamkottai Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

While all of them was under constant supervision of doctors, Muppudathi (54) died on June 17 after his condition deteriorated. Of the remaining 11 people who were under treatment, eight were discharged last week following successful recovery, while condition of other three was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, as part of investigation, the food and water samples from the old age home were collected and sent for examination. District Collector Kamal Kishore had confirmed that tests on both food and water samples revealed E. coli bacteria in the drinking water, and not the food. "Since the affected people developed symptoms a few days after consuming meat, we tested both the food and the drinking water samples. The water tested positive for E. coli. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after we receive the autopsy reports," Kishore had told ETV Bharat.

The senior official further stated that police would decide whether the donors of meat would be brought under the purview of investigation.

