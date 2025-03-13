ETV Bharat / state

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

The parched lands in his native village V.Vepangudi inspired Narendran Kandasamy to leave a lucrative US job and return home ( ETV Bharat )

Karur: While many Indians are leaving the country to settle abroad for a better life, a 41-year-old techie from Tamil Nadu has left a high-paying career in the US and returned to his roots to tackle a pressing issue: water scarcity.

Narendran Kandasamy, a name now synonymous with hope and transformation in the Krishnarayapuram region of Karur district, Tamil Nadu, is not a typical hero. Leaving behind a high-paying career as a computer technology consultant in Boston, USA, the techie has returned to native village to solve the water crisis.

Love For Nature

Kandasamy's journey began with a deep-seated love for nature. He started by planting saplings across his native village, V.Vepangudi, and establishing a community vegetable garden, freely distributing the produce. However, Kandasamy soon realized that without adequate water, these efforts would be futile.

A Breakthrough During Vacation

During a vacation back home, Kandasamy witnessed the plight of local farmers struggling with parched lands due to neglected water bodies. The village's ponds, crucial for irrigation, were choked with vegetation and unable to hold rainwater. Instead of relying on government intervention, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

With the support of his father, a retired headmaster and former panchayat president, Kandasamy obtained permission from the Karur District Collector to desilt the ponds. He partnered with NGOs like AID India and KAIFA, and the work began.

"Agriculture is the backbone of India, but today, we depend solely on monsoons," says former Union Councilor Narasinghamurthy. "Narendran Kandasamy's work will soon transform this arid region into a green haven."