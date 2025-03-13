Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

Karur: While many Indians are leaving the country to settle abroad for a better life, a 41-year-old techie from Tamil Nadu has left a high-paying career in the US and returned to his roots to tackle a pressing issue: water scarcity.
Narendran Kandasamy, a name now synonymous with hope and transformation in the Krishnarayapuram region of Karur district, Tamil Nadu, is not a typical hero. Leaving behind a high-paying career as a computer technology consultant in Boston, USA, the techie has returned to native village to solve the water crisis.
Love For Nature
Kandasamy's journey began with a deep-seated love for nature. He started by planting saplings across his native village, V.Vepangudi, and establishing a community vegetable garden, freely distributing the produce. However, Kandasamy soon realized that without adequate water, these efforts would be futile.
A Breakthrough During Vacation
During a vacation back home, Kandasamy witnessed the plight of local farmers struggling with parched lands due to neglected water bodies. The village's ponds, crucial for irrigation, were choked with vegetation and unable to hold rainwater. Instead of relying on government intervention, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
With the support of his father, a retired headmaster and former panchayat president, Kandasamy obtained permission from the Karur District Collector to desilt the ponds. He partnered with NGOs like AID India and KAIFA, and the work began.
"Agriculture is the backbone of India, but today, we depend solely on monsoons," says former Union Councilor Narasinghamurthy. "Narendran Kandasamy's work will soon transform this arid region into a green haven."
Tamilvanan, a local farmer, echoes this sentiment: "We were forced to abandon farming due to water scarcity. Narendran Kandasamy has revived ponds to their original depth, ensuring rainwater conservation. His efforts will replenish groundwater levels, and our fields will flourish again."
Five Ponds Desilted
So far, Kandasamy has successfully desilted five ponds: Madhya Madi Kulam, Kottapulipatti Maniyaramadi Kulam, Keet.T. Vellapatti Thalayari Kulam, Chunduguzhipatti Velankulam, and Pappanampatti Vellattukkaraan Kulam. Work on the sixth, Pappankulam, commenced on March 10.
"Despite my success in the US, I always wanted to give back to my village," Kandasamy explains. "I formed 'Green House' to distribute seeds and saplings, but realized that water was the key. My goal is to make this a water-surplus, green village."
His vision extends beyond his village. Kandasamy plans to desilt a 126-acre pond in Karnapuram, benefiting ten panchayats and 150 hamlets. "With proper water storage, farmers can cultivate three crops a year," he says. "We aim to desilt 16 ponds initially, and then expand across the entire Karur district."
Narendran Kandasamy's dedication to his roots, guided by the principle that "trees protect the soil, soil protects the people," has earned him the admiration of his community. His story is a testament to the power of individual initiative in driving positive change.
