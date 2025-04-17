ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Strengthens Its Position As Data Hub With Rs 1,882 Crore Sify Data Centre At SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park

Chengalpattu: As part of its vision to enhance Tamil Nadu’s economy to USD 1 Trillion by 2030, the state government has been implementing several key initiatives to attract major investments. As part of one such initiative, a state-of-the-art data centre has been established at SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park.

The data centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stain on Thursday. The facility, supported by 40 megawatts of power infrastructure, marks an initial investment of Rs 1,882 crore. The advanced data centre is expected to provide direct employment to 1,000 people.

The Chief Minister had unveiled the Tamil Nadu Data Centre Policy on November 26, 2021, aiming to position the state as a leading hub for data centres and establish it as the data capital of India. Following the policy, several leading companies have come forward to invest in the sector including Sify Technologies which offers integrated internet solutions, telecommunications, data centre infrastructure, cloud, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions.