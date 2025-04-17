Tamil Nadu Strengthens Its Position As Data Hub With Rs 1,882 Crore Sify Data Centre At SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park

Chengalpattu: As part of its vision to enhance Tamil Nadu’s economy to USD 1 Trillion by 2030, the state government has been implementing several key initiatives to attract major investments. As part of one such initiative, a state-of-the-art data centre has been established at SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park.
The data centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stain on Thursday. The facility, supported by 40 megawatts of power infrastructure, marks an initial investment of Rs 1,882 crore. The advanced data centre is expected to provide direct employment to 1,000 people.
The Chief Minister had unveiled the Tamil Nadu Data Centre Policy on November 26, 2021, aiming to position the state as a leading hub for data centres and establish it as the data capital of India. Following the policy, several leading companies have come forward to invest in the sector including Sify Technologies which offers integrated internet solutions, telecommunications, data centre infrastructure, cloud, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions.
Sify Technologies announced plans to invest a total of Rs 13,000 crore in Chennai by 2027. This investment commitment was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai in January, 2024
As part of its long-term environmental goals, Sify aspires to power the data centre entirely with renewable energy and manage it using sustainable building management practices, setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious digital infrastructure. The campus is strategically located close to business parks to serve the nearby IT hub and is well-connected by air, rail, and road transport systems.