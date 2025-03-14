Tamil Nadu: St. Anthony's Temple Festival Begins In Katchatheevu

Rameswaram: Devotees set off by boat from the Rameswaram fishing port to participate in the annual festival that began on Friday at the St. Anthony's Temple in Katchatheevu. Over 500 police officers are engaged in security work for their safety.

St. Anthony's Temple Festival in Katchatheevu:

The St. Anthony's Temple Festival in Katchatheevu, located between India and Sri Lanka, started with the flag-hoisting ceremony in the evening. Programs including a special mass and chariot procession were held. The festival will conclude with the lowering of the flag after a joint prayer on Saturday morning. In this regard, the flagpole was installed yesterday, and over 8,000 devotees have participated in the festival.

Although Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka under the India-Sri Lankan Treaty of 1974, the annual festival of St. Anthony's Church there continues to be an event that brings the people of both countries together. Last year, Indian devotees boycotted going to Katchatheevu due to the fishermen's issue. However, this year, at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, 3,464 Indian devotees are going in 78 fishing boats.

For this, devotees left from Rameswaram by boat on Friday morning. The first boat going to the Katchatheevu festival was flagged off by Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police Santhees. Earlier, the police checked the belongings of the devotees. Subsequently, they have also advised the passengers to follow the safety guidelines while traveling by sea.

Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon told ETV Bharat, "The district administration has made all the arrangements for the pilgrims going to the Katchatheevu festival in a good manner. A medical team and patrol teams have been camped in the Indian waters for the safety of the devotees. The district administration has provided basic facilities including toilets at the fishing port and drinking water in the boats."

Police on security duty:

Regarding the security arrangements for the devotees, District Superintendent of Police Santhees said, "Since it is a traditional festival, over 3,000 fishermen, their families and devotees go to Katchatheevu without passports. Considering the importance of both countries, it is necessary to provide them with security. More than 500 police officers are engaged in security work for the convenience of the devotees."

"Three layers of security have been provided for them. Devotees who can go from here should keep the identity card provided to them safe. They should show the identity card to the authorities when they come here again. This year, arrangements have been made for the devotees to go faster than last year,” added the top police official.

Regarding going to Katchatheevu, devotees from Kerala said, "We are excited to go to this festival for the first time. We are eager to know the customs and worship methods of the people there.” The Sri Lankan Jaffna, Neduntheevu District Pangkatthaya and Sri Lankan officials have made arrangements for the festival.