Tamil Nadu Space Industry Policy Gets Cabinet Approval

Chennai: The 'Tamil Nadu Space Industry Policy 2025' was approved in a cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja told reporters that Tamil Nadu has emerged as the number one state in terms of industrial development and economic growth under the DMK regime. "With the aim of taking this to the next level and achieving new developments, the 'Tamil Nadu Space Industry Policy 2025' has been approved in today's cabinet meeting," he informed.

The main objective of the polcy of this is to attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in the space sector in the next five years. Employment will be created for at least 10,000 people. "Creating qualified and talented people for the space sector is an important aspect of this policy," Raja said. He said while the government's focus is mostly on the manufacturing sector, this time policies have been formulated with focus on the space sector. This policy is designed to give impetus to Tamil Nadu's leap in the global competition for the space sector.

Small start-up companies worth Rs 25 crore have also been allowed to be part of the sector. In an environment where Elon Musk's 'Space X' company is thought to be somewhere in the world, a company is operating in Chennai in our Tamil Nadu to compete with his company, said the Minister. A special package has also been created for investments above Rs 300 crore. "We have also planned to provide a special package for investments in a few places in Tamil Nadu, which will be declared as 'Space Pay' and if investments come in those places, we will provide it," Raja said.

This space policy provides incentives of 30% in the first year, 20% in the second year, and 10% in the third year as wage subsidy. Raja said, "We are going to introduce the 'Space Pay' system so that Tamil Nadu can become a model for other states."