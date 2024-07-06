Tamil Nadu: Slain BSP Leader's Supporters Protest Demanding CM's Resignation, Stalin Reacts

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Supporters of K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) state president, gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary to protest his brutal murder and to demand the arrest of the culprits. Armstrong was attacked and killed by a mob near his residence in Perambur on Friday evening, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice.

The protesters, expressing distrust in the state government, demanded immediate arrests and called for a CBI inquiry into the incident. They also insisted on Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation over perceived lapses in security and law enforcement. The situation around the hospital remained tense, with heavy police presence to maintain order.

The Chennai Police have swiftly acted, securing eight suspects thus far and forming multiple teams to investigate the murder. Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) fir North Chennai stated, "This is a preliminary investigation. Ten teams have been formed to uncover the motive and apprehended the perpetrators, who used sharp weapons in the attack."

Political figures including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami have also condemned the incident. Mayawati described Armstrong as a prominent Dalit voice and urged the state government to ensure swift justice.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty."