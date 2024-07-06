ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Slain BSP Leader's Supporters Protest Demanding CM's Resignation, Stalin Reacts

By ANI

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Updated : Jul 6, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Supporters of BSP Leader K Armstrong gathered in Chennai, demanding justice and a CBI inquiry into his murder. They expressed distrust in the Tamil Nadu government and called for CM Stalin's resignation amidst heightened security at the hospital where Armstrong's body was taken.

Supporters of BSP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary raising slogans, demanding the arrest of the culprits.
BSP Tamil Nadu President K Armstrong (ETV Bharat)

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Supporters of K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) state president, gathered outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary to protest his brutal murder and to demand the arrest of the culprits. Armstrong was attacked and killed by a mob near his residence in Perambur on Friday evening, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice.

The protesters, expressing distrust in the state government, demanded immediate arrests and called for a CBI inquiry into the incident. They also insisted on Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation over perceived lapses in security and law enforcement. The situation around the hospital remained tense, with heavy police presence to maintain order.

The Chennai Police have swiftly acted, securing eight suspects thus far and forming multiple teams to investigate the murder. Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) fir North Chennai stated, "This is a preliminary investigation. Ten teams have been formed to uncover the motive and apprehended the perpetrators, who used sharp weapons in the attack."

Political figures including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami have also condemned the incident. Mayawati described Armstrong as a prominent Dalit voice and urged the state government to ensure swift justice.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty."

Palaniswami criticised the ruling DMK party, questioning the efficacy of law and order in the state following such a grave crime.

Responding to the uproar, CM Stalin expressed profound sorrow over Armstrong's death, terming it 'deeply saddening.' In a statement on social media, Stalin assured the public that the police had been directed to expedite the investigation and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and BSP colleagues," he wrote.

Meanwhile, shops and business in Perambur were closed as a mark of respect, while Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) services were temporarily suspended in protest.

