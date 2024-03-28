Tamil Nadu: 3 dead in roof collapse during renovation work at Chennai club

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Three people died after the roof of a club collapsed during renovation work in Chennai on Thursday evening. The mishap took place in multi-storey Sekhmet Club building in Alwarpet area of the city.

As per the initial reports, all the three deceased were employees of the bar. They have been identified as Lali (22) and Max (21), both from Manipur, and Raj (45) from Tamil Nadu.

Additional Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, Prem Anand Sinha, while speaking to the media said at least three more people are trapped in the debris. "Rescue operation is going on. The Abiramapuram police are investigating the accident," he said.

Three ambulances are parked outside to evacuate the victims. Over 40 people from the National Disaster Response Force are involved in the rescue operation.