Honour Killing of Young Man in Tamil Nadu's Pallikaranai; Five Including Woman's Brother Held

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Five youths were arrested in the alleged honour killing of a 26-year-old victim at a private liquor store under the jurisdiction of Pallikaranai police station in Tamil Nadu. The murderous attack took place last night outside the liquor store and the accused inflicted bleeding injuries on the victim's head and face with a knife.

On being informed about this, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment. He was declared as dead there. In the preliminary investigation of the police, it has been revealed that the deceased is identified as Praveen (age 26) hailing from Pallikaranai, and that he was in love with a woman named Sharmila from Jalladiampet.

Sources said that the man married the woman without the consent of her family members. Also, it is revealed that Praveen and Sharmila belong to different communities and got into an inter-caste marriage. To take revenge, Sharmila's brother Dinesh planned to kill Praveen, police investigation revealed. Dinesh and his friends made the fatal attack on Praveen at the doors of a private wine shop. This incident has created a lot of panic in the area.

The police have arrested Dinesh alias Kutti Appu (age 23), Vishnuraj (age 25) from Chitlapakkam, Sripankumar (age 24), Jothilingam (age 25) from Pallikarani and Sriram (age 18) in Mambakkam.

Sharmila's brother has given a confession that the murder was committed because the victim had married his sister without their consent. Yesterday, they called him to the bar and hacked him to death. The police have registered a case against the arrested persons and are in the process of producing them in court.