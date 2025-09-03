ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Seven-Year-Old Oviya’s Organ Donation Inspires State Tribute

Government officials, including Aravakurichi Tahsildar Mahendran, attended the last rites of the girl on behalf of the government and paid tribute to her.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 9:07 AM IST

Karur: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (August 31) officially performed the last rites of the seven-year-old girl from Karur, Oviya, whose organs were donated after being brain dead following an accident.

Oviya, the daughter of Ravi and Selvanayag from Seerangakoundanur near Aravakurichi in Karur district, was travelling on a two-wheeler with her uncle when they crossed a speed breaker on August 29 in Dindigul. She lost her balance and fell from the vehicle, and was seriously injured.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. Despite doctors' efforts, Oviya’s condition deteriorated, and she was declared brain dead in the following days. Following this, her parents agreed to donate Oviya’s organs. Accordingly, with the parents’ consent, her eyes, small intestine, large intestine, liver, and kidneys were donated.

Following this, Oviya's body was taken to her home in Seerangakoundanur, her hometown in Karur. Government officials, including Aravakurichi Tahsildar Mahendran, attended the last rites of the girl on behalf of the government and paid tribute to her. Despite the profound sorrow filling the air, everyone gathered hailed the decision to donate the girl's organs. Even in death, the little Oviya illuminated the lives of many others.

Honouring Organ Donors

In a move aimed at encouraging more people to come forward to donate organs, the Tamil Nadu government in September 2023 announced that the last rites of people who donated their organs before their death will be conducted with full state honours.

According to M. Subramanian, the state Minister of Health and Public Welfare, “Tamil Nadu ranks first all over India in organ donation. Since the announcement that the government will honour those who donate organs, 494 people have donated organs so far. Soon, Tamil Nadu will take the first place in organ donation worldwide.”

