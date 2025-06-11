Tamil Nadu Serosurvey Claims 97 Percent Immunity Against COVID

Chennai: The Directorate Of Public Health And Preventive Medicine (DPH & PM) has successfully and scientifically conducted five phases of COVID-19 serosurvey since the pandemic (four phases in 2020-2021 period and the fifth phase in April 2025) and has found that as of 2025, there is over 97% immunity against COVID-19.

Background

The DPH's State Public Health Laboratory, which functions as the apex laboratory for training, logistics, quality assurance, testing and reporting of COVID-19, conducted the serosurvey. Using Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) technology, SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies were tested for in each phase, among 25000 samples from people across the state. These 25000 samples in each phase were selected by population proportionate sampling (PPS) method, to give a comprehensive idea. Innovative cluster pouches were used for uniformity in sample collection process.

Immunity levels in the first four phases:

Phase I (Oct 2020) - 32%

Phase II (April 2021) - 29%

Phase III (Aug 2021) - 70%

Phase IV (Dec 2021) - 87%

Phase V (April 2025)

Recently in April 2025, a total of 3643 blood samples were collected from elderly persons as a part of the Elderly Panel Survey conducted in Chennai, Tiruvallore, Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Dharmapuri and Kanyakumari Districts. A preliminary analysis of 1214 samples that were tested for SARS CoV-2 IgG (antibodies) revealed a 97% presence of antibodies.

Despite a three-year gap in conducting Phase V of the serosurvey, the prevalence of protective levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies remains significantly high in Tamil Nadu. According to the state public health department, this can be attributed to both prior natural and subclinical infections—likely driven by the weakened Omicron sub-lineages currently in circulation. The high prevalence of antibodies has also contributed to a near absence of severe illness and deaths in the state.