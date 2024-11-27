ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Schools To Cancel Certificates Of Teachers Found Guilty Of Misconduct

Chennai: The Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu has taken a strong stance against teachers involved in misconduct with schoolgirls. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the department stated that not only will disciplinary action be taken against such teachers, but their educational certificates will also be cancelled.

The circular, issued by the Director of Private Schools Palaniswami, outlines guidelines for protecting students from sexual violence in schools. These guidelines include the establishment of a Student Safety Advisory Committee in all schools. The guideline also laid down guidelines for co-curricular/co-curricular activities in schools for principals, teachers and non-teaching staff.

According to the directive, teachers who engage in indecent activities with schoolgirls will face severe penalties, including compulsory retirement, dismissal, suspension, and cancellation of their educational certificates.