Tamil Nadu: SC Student Attacked With Swords, His House Vandalised After Roadside Dispute

Sivaganga: A shocking incident of alleged caste-based violence has emerged here in Tamil Nadu, where a Scheduled Caste (SC) student was brutally attacked following a roadside altercation, officials said. The victim, who is a government college student, was assaulted with a sword after a minor dispute, allegedly involving an elderly man crossing the road, they added.

According to officials, the incident took place on February 12 around 6:30 PM when the student was riding home on his two-wheeler after college. As he approached a crossing, an elderly man suddenly stepped in front of his vehicle, forcing him to stop abruptly, officials added.

The student reportedly cautioned the man to be careful, which escalated into a violent attack by a group of young men, identified as Vinothkumar, Aadhi Eeswaran, and Vallarasu. They allegedly hurled caste-based abuses before assaulting him with a sword, leaving him with severe hand injuries, they added.

Aftermath

While the student was receiving treatment, the accused individuals allegedly vandalised his house, causing extensive damage. The student’s mother has filed a complaint at the Manamadurai SIPCOT police station, leading to the arrest of the three accused under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Legal Implications

The accused have been booked under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act:

Section 294(b) of the BNS: Obscene Acts and Songs

Section 126 of the BNS: Waging War against the State

Section 118(1) of the BNS: Concealing design to commit such offence

Section 351(3) of the BNS: Assault or use of criminal force to any person

Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Act: Offences of atrocities

Section 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act: Abusing any member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe by caste name

The equivalent old sections of the BNS are Section 296(b), Section 341, Section 324, and Section 506(ii). The police are currently investigating the matter further.