Tamil Nadu RS Polls: Nominations End, Kamal Haasan Among 6 Set To Win Unopposed

Chennai: The filing of nominations for the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu ended on Monday. The terms of MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, DMK members Wilson, Shanmugam, Abdullah and AIADMK member Chandrasekaran, who are Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu, will end on July 24. Therefore, the Election Commission had recently announced that elections will be held on May 19 for these six seats. Accordingly, the filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections began on June 2.

P. Wilson, S.R. Sivalingam, and Kavinar Salma, who were announced as DMK candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, along with Kamal Haasan, contesting on behalf of Makkal Needhi Maiam in alliance with the DMK, filed their nominations with Returning Officer Sivasubramaniam at the Secretariat on June 6. AIADMK candidates Inpathurai and Dhanapal also filed their nominations on the same day. The nomination filing process concluded at 3 PM today.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Tuesday, June 12 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Seven independent candidates have also filed their nominations. However, only the nominations of P. Wilson, S.R. Sivalingam, and Kavinar Salma (DMK), Inpathurai and Dhanapal (AIADMK), and Kamal Haasan (contesting as part of the DMK alliance) are likely to be accepted.

A candidate must have the support of 10 MLAs to submit a letter of recommendation along with the nomination. Since none of the seven independent candidates submitted such letters, their nominations will be rejected during scrutiny. Therefore, if the nominations of only the six candidates from the DMK, AIADMK, and MNM are accepted, it is certain that they will be elected unopposed. Certificates of election will be issued to all six on June 19.

