ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Reports Rising Dog Bite Cases, Doctors Warn Against Incomplete Rabies Vaccination

Chennai: Health authorities in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern over the rising number of dog bite cases and warned that incomplete vaccination could increase the risk of rabies infection.

According to official data, 3,19,432 people were bitten by dogs in 2021, leading to 19 rabies-related deaths. The number of cases rose to 3,64,435 in 2022, with 28 deaths. In 2023, dog bite cases climbed further to 4,41,804, with 18 deaths recorded.

The Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention has reported that more than 3.6 lakh people have already been bitten by dogs in 2025, and 22 of them have died due to rabies.

Medical experts explained that rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal and directly affects the human brain. Common symptoms appear within three weeks to three months and include fear of water, light, and strong wind, along with breathing difficulties and memory loss.

Doctors recommend immediate action after a dog bite. “The wound should be washed with soap and water for at least 15 minutes, followed by immediate medical consultation and vaccination,” said Dr. Aysha Shaheen, Director and Superintendent of Royapettah Government Hospital, and Dr. Bhaskaran, Superintendent of Kilpauk Medical College, in a special interview with ETV Bharat.