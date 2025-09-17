Tamil Nadu Reports Rising Dog Bite Cases, Doctors Warn Against Incomplete Rabies Vaccination
Chennai: Health authorities in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern over the rising number of dog bite cases and warned that incomplete vaccination could increase the risk of rabies infection.
According to official data, 3,19,432 people were bitten by dogs in 2021, leading to 19 rabies-related deaths. The number of cases rose to 3,64,435 in 2022, with 28 deaths. In 2023, dog bite cases climbed further to 4,41,804, with 18 deaths recorded.
The Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention has reported that more than 3.6 lakh people have already been bitten by dogs in 2025, and 22 of them have died due to rabies.
Medical experts explained that rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal and directly affects the human brain. Common symptoms appear within three weeks to three months and include fear of water, light, and strong wind, along with breathing difficulties and memory loss.
Doctors recommend immediate action after a dog bite. “The wound should be washed with soap and water for at least 15 minutes, followed by immediate medical consultation and vaccination,” said Dr. Aysha Shaheen, Director and Superintendent of Royapettah Government Hospital, and Dr. Bhaskaran, Superintendent of Kilpauk Medical College, in a special interview with ETV Bharat.
The Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) is available at medical college hospitals and primary health centres across Tamil Nadu. Doctors stressed that completing the full vaccination schedule is essential. “If the vaccine course is left incomplete, there is a high chance of infection,” Dr. Shaheen said.
She also cited a recent case at Royapettah Government Hospital, where a patient, Nasruddin, who received the first dose of the rabies vaccine, failed to return for subsequent doses. He passed away due to rabies on September 12. “The full course is critical. Rabies cannot be cured once symptoms appear, and the infection eventually leads to respiratory failure,” she added.
Public health officials have urged citizens to take necessary precautions and ensure that all prescribed vaccine doses are completed to prevent the disease.
