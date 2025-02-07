Tamil Nadu: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted And Thrown Off Moving Train In Vellore

Vellore: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from a moving train here in Tamil Nadu. The victim, four months pregnant, was travelling from Coimbatore to Tirupati on the Intercity Express, police said.
According to the officials, at around 9:00 PM, a young man boarded the women-only compartment of the train at Jolarpettai. Upon noticing the man, the victim informed him that he was in a women-only compartment. This led to a heated argument and escalated into a physical altercation.
It is learnt that the woman went to the restroom, but the man followed her, continuing the argument near the train’s door. Reportedly, he sexually assaulted her and, despite her cries for help, pushed her off the moving train as it approached KV Kuppam.
Rescue
Passersby who witnessed the incident rescued the injured woman and alerted the KV Kuppam police and emergency services. She was taken to KV Kuppam Hospital for first aid and later transferred to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Doctors have reported that she has sustained fractures in her hand and leg.
Police Launched Manhunt
The police launched a manhunt for the suspect, who has been identified as Hemaraj, based on descriptions provided by the victim and other passengers. The police at Katpadi railway station apprehended Hemaraj and he is currently in custody, police said. He has a history of similar offences, including cell phone theft and sexual harassment of train passengers, they added.
Ongoing Investigation
KV Kuppam Police, along with the railway police, are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. “CCTV footage from the train and railway stations is being monitored to gather more evidence,” officials said.
Victim Hospitalised
“The victim’s condition is stable but remains under medical supervision due to her pregnancy,” doctors said. However, the accused, Hemaraj, has been charged with attempted murder, sexual harassment, and other relevant offences, police officials said.
Meanwhile, the incident has prompted calls for increased security measures on trains, especially in women-only compartments.
