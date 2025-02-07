ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Pregnant Woman Sexually Assaulted And Thrown Off Moving Train In Vellore

Vellore: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from a moving train here in Tamil Nadu. The victim, four months pregnant, was travelling from Coimbatore to Tirupati on the Intercity Express, police said.

According to the officials, at around 9:00 PM, a young man boarded the women-only compartment of the train at Jolarpettai. Upon noticing the man, the victim informed him that he was in a women-only compartment. This led to a heated argument and escalated into a physical altercation.

It is learnt that the woman went to the restroom, but the man followed her, continuing the argument near the train’s door. Reportedly, he sexually assaulted her and, despite her cries for help, pushed her off the moving train as it approached KV Kuppam.

Rescue

Passersby who witnessed the incident rescued the injured woman and alerted the KV Kuppam police and emergency services. She was taken to KV Kuppam Hospital for first aid and later transferred to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Doctors have reported that she has sustained fractures in her hand and leg.