Tamil Nadu: Pollachi Family Donates Land Worth Rs 32 Crore For Road Construction

Pollachi: A family from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has donated land worth Rs 32 crore for the construction of a road connecting Palladam Road with Udumalai Link Road. The land acquisition for the project was completed by the Pollachi Municipality in 2009. However, 80 cents of land belonging to the family of Shantha Jayaraman of Nachimuthu Counter Street became a hurdle as a case was filed in the court.

Meanwhile, several negotiations were held with the Jayaraman family and the municipality officials for the possession of the specific land for the project, which will immensely benefit the people of Pollachi. Accepting this, the Jayaraman family offered to donate 80 cents of land worth Rs 32 crore to the Pollachi Municipality, along with clearing the outstanding tax to the tune of Rs 49 lakh.

At a programme held at the municipality office on Saturday, they announced the decision to hand over the land documents to Ganesan, the municipal commissioner. The act of generosity has attracted public applause for the Jayaraman family.

"The population and vehicular traffic in Pollachi city are increasing day by day, leading to congested roads. Considering this, the work of acquiring land for road expansion has started, and the municipality has requested that we donate our land," Shanta Jayaraman said.

"We had been opposing the proposal as there was a wedding hall at that place. A case was filed by the municipality for this purpose, and the court ruled in our favour. Subsequently, the municipality served us a tax notice of Rs. 40 lakh.

In this situation, the people's representatives and municipal officials held talks to find a solution. Hence, in public interest, I have offered to donate 80 cents of land worth about Rs 32 crore to the municipality," she added.