Two Tamil Nadu Policemen Held For Alleged Rape Of Andhra Woman; AIADMK, BJP Slam DMK Govt

Tiruvannamalai: Two policemen of Tiruvannamalai East Police Station have been arrested and suspended from the service for allegedly raping a woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Tiruvannamalai bypass on Tuesday in which the two police constables, who were on duty, allegedly raped the woman who had come to the temple town along with her mother, a senior police officer of Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station said.

"First Information Report has been prepared. The two policemen have been arrested and remanded to custody," the official said.

According to police, the woman and her mother were on their way to offer prayers at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple on Monday evening in a cargo vehicle. The two policemen during a vehicle check on the Tiruvannamalai bypass road, asked the victim and her mother to get down. Later, they allegedly took the victim to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim's mother on Tuesday with the support of locals admitted her daughter to the district government General Hospital, they said. "Due to sensitivity of the issue, we cannot share any more details including the sections that have been registered against the two policemen. The victim and her mother are from Andhra Pradesh," the official said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, criticised the ruling DMK over the incident and urged that suitable action be taken against the two policemen. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said such an incident shows the height of lack of safety for women in the State.

"What does the Chief Minister has to say for this incident in which the police who were supposed to provide safety for women are involved in the crime? DMK government should hang its head in shame." Palaniswami said in a social media post.