Tamil Nadu Police Register Case against DMK Minister over Derogatory Remarks against PM Modi

Chennai: A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A meeting of the 'INDIA' bloc chaired by Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi on March 22 in Tandupathu village near Tiruchendur has sparked controversy in Thoothukudi.

While addressing the meeting Anitha Radhakrishnan criticised the BJP, stating that when Kamaraj (former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Madras State, was a Congress icon from Tamil Nadu) was in Delhi, it was the BJP, which allegedly attempted to assassinate him.

He further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, claiming they have no right to speak about Kamaraj. The video of Anitha Radhakrishnan's statement went viral on social media and triggered a controversy. In response, the state BJP unit condemned the minister's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the public meeting in Thoothukudi.

Chithrangathan, District President of Bharatiya Janata Party of Thoothukudi South District, requested the Election Officer of Tamil Nadu and the Election Commission of India to take action against Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan. The case against Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan was registered under Section 292/B of the Act at the Mengnanapuram Police Station.

Reacting to the video of the DMK Minster, BJP state Chief Annamalai took to X and said, "DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM". "DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague," he said.