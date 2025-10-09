Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy
The Sri Lankan Navy has seized five fishing boats in a single night and taken 47 fishermen in custody, sources said.
Rameswaram: As many as 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram were arrested overnight on charges of fishing across the border, triggering fear and panic among the local fishing community.
As per sources, fishermen from Rameswaram port set out in more than 300 boats on Wednesday evening for fishing activities.
While they were catching fish by stopping their vessels between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were patrolling the area, arrested 30 fishermen at gunpoint. They also confiscated four of their motorboats. The arrested fishermen were then taken to the Mannar naval camp.
A Sri Lankan Navy Spokesperson said the 30 fishermen, along with their boats, will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officer on Thursday morning.
Not only this, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested 17 more fishermen who were allegedly fishing in the western sea area of Neduntheevu, Sri Lanka, last night and confiscated a boat from their possession.
These 17 fishermen were arrested on similar charges of fishing across the border and taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp. It has not yet been confirmed which area these fishermen belong to.
Sources said the Sri Lankan Navy has seized five fishing boats in a single night and taken 47 fishermen in custody, which has caused a panic among the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.
While Chief Minister MK Stalin has time and again shot letters seeking intervention of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to put a check on these "illegal" arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, parties including the DMK are insisting that the only permanent solution to this long prevailing issue is to reclaim Katchatheevu. It is pertinent to mention here that a resolution in this regard was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly last April and has been sent to the Central Government.
