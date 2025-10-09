ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: As many as 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram were arrested overnight on charges of fishing across the border, triggering fear and panic among the local fishing community.

As per sources, fishermen from Rameswaram port set out in more than 300 boats on Wednesday evening for fishing activities.

While they were catching fish by stopping their vessels between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were patrolling the area, arrested 30 fishermen at gunpoint. They also confiscated four of their motorboats. The arrested fishermen were then taken to the Mannar naval camp.

A Sri Lankan Navy Spokesperson said the 30 fishermen, along with their boats, will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officer on Thursday morning.