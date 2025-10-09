ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has seized five fishing boats in a single night and taken 47 fishermen in custody, sources said.

Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy
Tamil Nadu: Panic Grips Rameswaram As 47 Fishermen Arrested Overnight By Sri Lankan Navy (Representational Image/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rameswaram: As many as 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram were arrested overnight on charges of fishing across the border, triggering fear and panic among the local fishing community.

As per sources, fishermen from Rameswaram port set out in more than 300 boats on Wednesday evening for fishing activities.

While they were catching fish by stopping their vessels between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were patrolling the area, arrested 30 fishermen at gunpoint. They also confiscated four of their motorboats. The arrested fishermen were then taken to the Mannar naval camp.

A Sri Lankan Navy Spokesperson said the 30 fishermen, along with their boats, will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officer on Thursday morning.

Not only this, the Sri Lankan Navy also arrested 17 more fishermen who were allegedly fishing in the western sea area of ​​Neduntheevu, Sri Lanka, last night and confiscated a boat from their possession.

These 17 fishermen were arrested on similar charges of fishing across the border and taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp. It has not yet been confirmed which area these fishermen belong to.

Sources said the Sri Lankan Navy has seized five fishing boats in a single night and taken 47 fishermen in custody, which has caused a panic among the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

While Chief Minister MK Stalin has time and again shot letters seeking intervention of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to put a check on these "illegal" arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, parties including the DMK are insisting that the only permanent solution to this long prevailing issue is to reclaim Katchatheevu. It is pertinent to mention here that a resolution in this regard was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly last April and has been sent to the Central Government.

Also Read

After 61 Arrests In 55 Days, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Launch Indefinite Strike Protesting Sri Lankan Navy's Actions

'80 TN Fishermen In Custody Of Sri Lankan Authorities': Stalin Seeks Jaishankar's Intervention For Their Early Release

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA NAVYMK STALINTAMIL NADU NEWSFISHING ACROSS BORDERTAMIL NADU FISHERMEN ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.