Tamil Nadu: Four Of A Family Among Seven Dead In Nellai Car Crash

Tirunelveli: At least seven people were killed in a road accident near Thalathalasamudram, close to Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, on Sunday after two cars collided head-on on a four-lane highway.

Police said that around 12 people, including Mariappan and Milkis, all from the Kannankulam area near Valliyur, were returning home in an Innova car after attending a temple festival in Madurai. Around the same time, Thanislas, a resident of Takarammalpuram in Tirunelveli, was travelling with his family- wife Margaret Mary, son Jobert, daughter-in-law Amudha, and grandchildren Jogana, Jobina and Jogan, returning from their hometown Tingalshanthi in Kanyakumari district.

According to police, Mariappan, driving the Innova car, was travelling from Nellai towards Nagercoil, while Thanislas and his family were headed in the opposite direction. Near Thalathalasamudram, the Mariappan lost control over the vehicle, crossed the central median, and crashed into the other car.

Police said that the impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely mangled. Four people, Margaret Mary, Jobert, Amudha, and Jogan, died, with two losing their lives at the spot and two more succumbing to injuries at the Valliyur Government Hospital.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Nagercoil for emergency treatment. Thanislas, Milkis and a young girl passed away while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll to seven. Mariappan is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. The bodies were later transferred to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Upon receiving information, District Collector R Sukumar and senior officials visited the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to review the situation. Sukumar said that an investigation is underway into the incident. Police said that a case has been registered at the Airwadi police station, and an investigation is underway under the supervision of Nanguneri ASP Prasannakumar.