Tamil Nadu: Murder Accused Shot And Caught In Dindigul

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): A murder accused who was taken for collecting evidence was shot and caught after he tried to attack the police with the recovered weapons in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the police said on Friday. Richard Sachin is part of the six-member gang that brutally murdered a man named Irfan on Saturday.

Irfan was killed by a gang at the Dindigul bus stand area. The Dindigul Nagar North Police have arrested four people in connection with this murder. Two other accused surrendered in the district court. The incident took place when the police took Richard Sachin to the dry forest area in the Malapatti area to seize the weapons, including the knife used to kill Irfan, and the clothes they were wearing, which were stashed there.

While handing over the weapons, Richard started attacking the police with his imbued knowledge. In this, a constable named Arun was cut on the hand. Following this, Dindigul Nagar North Inspector Venkatajalapathi shot Richard Sachin in the right leg out of safety concerns.