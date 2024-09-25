Tamil Nadu MP Writes To Sri Lankan President, Urges Release Of 37 Detained Indian Fishermen

Chennai: In an open letter, R. Sudha, MP representing Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, India, on Wednesday appealed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to release 37 Indian fishermen from her constituency, detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen were arrested on September 21, 2024, despite helping retrieve the bodies of two drowned Sri Lankan fishermen. Sudha emphasised that these fishermen never crossed the maritime boundary and were acting as Good Samaritans.

Sudha's letter highlighted the long-standing issue of the Sri Lankan Navy arresting Indian fishermen, with 80 fishermen and 173 boats currently in custody. She urged President Dissanayake to use his sovereign powers to release all detained Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture, marking a fresh beginning in Sri Lanka's leadership.

"Our Mother Sea, in this part of the world, has looked after our people quite well. The crossing of the maritime boundary of Sri Lanka even by mistake, leave alone intentionally, has never been the hallmark of fishermen from Poompuhar and the fishing hamlets in the vicinity. Such is our reputation and such is our history," she said in the letter.

Sudha praised President Dissanayake's commitment to understanding common people's struggles. She requested fair assessment and immediate release of the detained fishermen, along with their fishing vessels, considering them community assets.

This development comes after a recent incident where the Sri Lankan Navy seized Indian trawlers and apprehended fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The issue remains a contentious point between India and Sri Lanka, with Sudha's letter seeking to resolve it through diplomatic goodwill.