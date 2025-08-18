ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Mother-Daughter Duo Who Cleared NEET Exam Together Secure Medical College Seats

Chennai: Amudhavalli, the 49-year-old woman from Tenkasi, and her daughter, Samyuktha Kripalini, who cleared the NEET exam, secured seats in prestigious medical colleges. Amudhavalli, who was guided in her studies by Samyuktha, with her daughter, has chosen Virudhunagar Government Medical College to study MBBS.

Her daughter has been allotted a place in Coimbatore PSG Medical College under the government quota. There was a curiosity among their relatives and friends as to whether Samyuktha would get a seat in a government college, especially the Virudhunagar Government College that her mother had chosen.

"I am happy to have got a seat under the government quota," said Samyuktha Kripalini. Earlier, "Just as I helped my mother in the NEET exam, I will also help her in her MBBS studies," she added. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 3,835 seats were vacant in 36 government medical colleges under government quota, 91 seats in KK Nagar ESIC Medical College, 30 seats in IRT Perundurai Medical College, and 195 seats in 3 government dental colleges.