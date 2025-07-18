Tamil Nadu Minor Rape: Five Special Teams Deployed To Track Unidentified Suspect

Tiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Police have intensified the manhunt to catch an unidentified person who allegedly abducted and raped a 10-year-old girl while she was returning from school on Saturday near Gummidipoondi, along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.
At least five special teams have been formed to trace the accused. “The teams comprise more than 50 police officers, who are working diligently to arrest the culprit,” police said.
The District Superintendent, Vivekananda Shukla, who assumed charge on Friday, personally visited the crime scene as part of the investigation. “So far, 10 suspects have been identified, but there is no breakthrough, as special teams are having difficulties zeroing in on one accused,” police said.
On Saturday (July 12), the girl from this village was walking to her grandmother's house via the Arambakkam Railway Station when a youth allegedly abducted her and took her to a secluded place before raping her.
“The area where the girl was walking was surrounded by trees on both sides. Moreover, there was no movement of people. Taking advantage of this situation, the youth gagged the girl and carried her away. Later, he allegedly raped her in a nearby grove and escaped,” police added.
Police further said that the girl, somehow, reached her grandmother's house and narrated her ordeal. “She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors who examined her confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted,” they claimed.
The girl had suffered serious health problems and had been receiving continuous treatment in the hospital for the past 5 days.
Meanwhile, the girl's family has filed a complaint at the Arambakkam police station regarding the incident. Based on the complaint, the police, who registered a case, are searching for the youth.
While the police were continuously examining the CCTV footage from the Arambakkam railway station area, they found a man following and carrying the girl away. The police are actively involved in collecting and examining CCTV footage from other areas.
