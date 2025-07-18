ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Minor Rape: Five Special Teams Deployed To Track Unidentified Suspect

Tiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Police have intensified the manhunt to catch an unidentified person who allegedly abducted and raped a 10-year-old girl while she was returning from school on Saturday near Gummidipoondi, along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

At least five special teams have been formed to trace the accused. “The teams comprise more than 50 police officers, who are working diligently to arrest the culprit,” police said.

The District Superintendent, Vivekananda Shukla, who assumed charge on Friday, personally visited the crime scene as part of the investigation. “So far, 10 suspects have been identified, but there is no breakthrough, as special teams are having difficulties zeroing in on one accused,” police said.

On Saturday (July 12), the girl from this village was walking to her grandmother's house via the Arambakkam Railway Station when a youth allegedly abducted her and took her to a secluded place before raping her.

“The area where the girl was walking was surrounded by trees on both sides. Moreover, there was no movement of people. Taking advantage of this situation, the youth gagged the girl and carried her away. Later, he allegedly raped her in a nearby grove and escaped,” police added.