Tamil Nadu May Postpone School Reopening Due To Heat, Says Minister Anbil Mahesh

Trichy: Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh said on Thursday that the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for June 2, may be postponed due to the extreme summer heat. He said that the final decision will be taken after a consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Anbil Mahesh said, "The summer heat is scorching in Tamil Nadu and is increasing day by day. Even yesterday, 104 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Trichy. This is a very high temperature."

"The Meteorological Centre has also said that the heat will continue to increase. Schools were scheduled to reopen on June 2; however, if the temperature increases, then the opening of schools may be postponed. A decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister,” Anbil added.

The minister made this statement while speaking to reporters after paying tribute to former Chief Minister K Karunanidhi by garlanding his statue at TVS Tollgate in Trichy on Labour Day. Further, Mahesh said that it is wrong for private schools to charge high fees and warned that strict action will be taken against the relevant school administration if they charge more than the prescribed fee.

On the National Education Policy (NEP), Anbil Mahesh said, "Tamil Nadu is currently a state with no school dropout. But the Union Government is working to increase that dropout rate in the name of the National Education Policy."

"We follow the policy of not failing anyone from class 1 to 8. But in the National Education Policy, there are public examinations for students from classes 3 to 5. This will increase the dropout rate of children," said Mahesh.

On the caste-wise census, he said the Union Government has not specified when it will begin or end. "Elections are coming up for Bihar. Similarly, elections are coming up for five other states as well. It is the election season, we can expect many such announcements from the Union Government. This should not be announced but implemented. Tamil Nadu is always ready for the caste-wise census," added the Minister.

