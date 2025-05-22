ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu | Three Workers Die In Toxic Gas Leak At Tiruppur Dye Factory, Rs 30 Lakh Compensation Paid To Kin

Tiruppur: At least three workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewage tank at a dyeing factory in Karaipuudur near Palladam, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Saravanan, Venugopal, and Hari Krishnan. The families of the victims have been given a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each by the factory management.

Police said that the incident occurred during the cleaning of a sewage tank on Tuesday at Aalata Deying Factory, owned by Naveen. The three workers collapsed inside the tank due to the release of toxic gases. Chinnaswamy, a lorry driver, and another worker, Muthukumar, were also affected as they attempted to help.

The factory management rushed all five to a nearby hospital. Police said that Saravanan and Venugopal died on the way, while Hari Krishnan succumbed later during treatment. Chinnaswamy and Muthukumar are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, the Pallasam police registered a case against factory owner Naveen, General Manager Dhanapal, and Superintendent Balasubramaniam under various sections, including those under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Officials stated that the use of manual scavenging methods and the resulting deaths, particularly involving Scheduled Caste workers, violate multiple legal provisions.