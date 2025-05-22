ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu | Three Workers Die In Toxic Gas Leak At Tiruppur Dye Factory, Rs 30 Lakh Compensation Paid To Kin

Toxic gas killed three labourers in Tiruppur. Factory management compensated families with Rs 30 lakh each amid public outcry.

Families of the deceased (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

Tiruppur: At least three workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewage tank at a dyeing factory in Karaipuudur near Palladam, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Saravanan, Venugopal, and Hari Krishnan. The families of the victims have been given a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each by the factory management.

Police said that the incident occurred during the cleaning of a sewage tank on Tuesday at Aalata Deying Factory, owned by Naveen. The three workers collapsed inside the tank due to the release of toxic gases. Chinnaswamy, a lorry driver, and another worker, Muthukumar, were also affected as they attempted to help.

The factory management rushed all five to a nearby hospital. Police said that Saravanan and Venugopal died on the way, while Hari Krishnan succumbed later during treatment. Chinnaswamy and Muthukumar are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, the Pallasam police registered a case against factory owner Naveen, General Manager Dhanapal, and Superintendent Balasubramaniam under various sections, including those under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Officials stated that the use of manual scavenging methods and the resulting deaths, particularly involving Scheduled Caste workers, violate multiple legal provisions.

Tiruppur District Collector Christuraj, Superintendent of Police Girish Yadav, and Pollution Control Board officials have ordered a thorough investigation and factory inspection. Tensions flared at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital as families and relatives of the deceased gathered in grief.

Kausalya, wife of deceased Sravanan, said, "My husband died in that poisonous tank. They gave Rs 30 lakh as compensation. But no amount can bring him back. It is not enough for the loss of my husband."

A tripartite meeting was held at the Collector's office, led by District Revenue Officer Kathikeyan, where the factory management agreed to provide Rs 30 lakh as compensation to each affected family. The cheques were handed over to the families on Wednesday, police said.

