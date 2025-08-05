ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters, Then Dies by Suicide Over Debt

Police said Govindaraj had taken a loan of over Rs 20 lakh for his business and house, and was unable to repay the money.

Tamil Nadu: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters, Then Dies by Suicide Over Debt Issues
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

Namakkal: In a grisly incident of murder, a man beheaded his three minor daughters before dying by suicide over mounting debt in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district on Tuesday. Mangalapuram police confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered under sections BNS 103 (Murder) and 194(12) of BNSS.

The police said the machete and insecticide used in the incident were seized from the spot and handed over to forensic experts. The man, identified as Govindaraj, 35, was employed as a shop manager and lived with his wife, Bharathi (26), and their four children.

He had dinner with his family on Monday night and went to sleep in the hall of the house with his three minor daughters. His wife Bharathi was sleeping in the bedroom with their one-year-old son.

At around 3 am, he locked the room where his wife was sleeping. Following this, the three daughters who were sleeping in the hall also started screaming, seeing their father approaching with a sickle.

Bharathi woke up in a panic and tried to open the door, which was locked from the outside. Meanwhile, Govindaraj killed his daughters with a sickle. He then died by suicide.

Bharathi, sensing the untoward, continued to scream and found the bodies of her three daughters in a pool of blood with their father's body lying nearby.

Upon receiving information, the Mangalapuram police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of Govindaraj and the children Praktisha Sri (10), Rithika Sri (7), and Deva Sri (6).

The initial investigation by the police revealed that Govindaraj had taken a loan of over Rs 20 lakh for his business and house, and was unable to repay the money, so he took the extreme step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

