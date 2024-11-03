ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man, His Brothers And Relative Kill Boy, Set Body On Fire; All Arrested

Selvakumar refused to go to de-addiction centre and got into argument with his father and brothers. In a fit of rage, they allegedly killed him.

Tamil Nadu: Man, His Brothers And Relative Kill Boy, Set Body On Fire; All Arrested
Selvakumar's father, Mahesh (47), along with his brothers, Arvind (24) and an 18-year-old youth, and relative, Balakrishnan (37), were involved in the crime. (ETV Bharat)
Tuticorin: A man along with his two brothers and a relative have been arrested by Thoothukudi police in Tamil Nadu for allegedly murdering his son and burning the body. The incident came to light when a passersby noticed a burning body at a forest area in the Kumaragiri village near Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district.

Locals informed the cops of Ettayapuram police station. A police team led by the District Superintendent of Police, Albert John, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Asokan, who arrived at the scene to investigate the case.

The deceased was identified as Selvakumar (22), a resident of Thaalamuthunagar in Thoothukudi. Police investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage, revealed that Selvakumar was taken in a car from Ettayapuram towards Kovilpatti. The car was later seen returning to Ettayapuram, raising suspicions.

Arguement turns fatal

Further investigation revealed that Selvakumar's father, Mahesh (47), along with his brothers, Arvind (24) and an 18-year-old youth, and relative, Balakrishnan (37), were involved in the crime.

According to the Ettayapuram police, Mahesh, a resident of Kizhavipatti near Kovilpatti, was living in Ramdass Nagar, Thoothukudi, with his family. Selvakumar, addicted to alcohol, was a source of constant trouble for the family.

In an attempt to rehabilitate him, the family members decided to take Selvakumar to a de-addiction centre in Madurai. Balakrishnan drove the car. However, Selvakumar refused to go to the centre and got into a heated argument with his father and brothers. In a fit of rage, they allegedly killed him.

They then took Selvakumar's body to the Kumaragiri village forest area and set it on fire. During interrogation, all four confessed to the crime. The police arrested Mahesh, his sons Arvind, the minor, and his relative Balakrishnan. Further investigation ongoing on.

