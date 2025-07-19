ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Feeding Wild Elephant In Erode

Chennai/Erode: A man in Erode district has been fined Rs 10,000 by the Tamil Nadu forest department on July 18 after a wild elephant he attempted to feed became aggressive and disrupted traffic on the Sathyamangalam-Pannari road in Erode district. The incident, captured in a viral video, has led to a stern warning from forest department authorities about the dangers of interacting with wild animals.

The man identified as Gopalakrishnan, a resident of a village in Sathyamangalam taluka, encountered a wild elephant that had wandered from the Sathyamangalam forest onto the busy Sathyamangalam-Pannari road. The road was filled with various vehicles, including lorries and two-wheelers.

In a video, Gopalakrishnan is seen approaching the elephant and offering it bananas while someone from his car was capturing the scene on a mobile camera. Two men on a motorbike had also stopped to observe him feeding the animal. However, the elephant suddenly became agitated. Gopalakrishnan immediately ran back to his car and drove away from the scene.

The forest department subsequently identified Gopalakrishnan and filed a forest crime case against him and imposed fine.

The Erode forest department has expressed growing concern over people's interactions with wild elephants. They asked Gopalakrishnan to acknowledge his mistake of interacting with the wild elephant in a video message.