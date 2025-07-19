Tamil Nadu Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Feeding Wild Elephant In Erode

Chennai/Erode: A man in Erode district has been fined Rs 10,000 by the Tamil Nadu forest department on July 18 after a wild elephant he attempted to feed became aggressive and disrupted traffic on the Sathyamangalam-Pannari road in Erode district. The incident, captured in a viral video, has led to a stern warning from forest department authorities about the dangers of interacting with wild animals.
The man identified as Gopalakrishnan, a resident of a village in Sathyamangalam taluka, encountered a wild elephant that had wandered from the Sathyamangalam forest onto the busy Sathyamangalam-Pannari road. The road was filled with various vehicles, including lorries and two-wheelers.
In a video, Gopalakrishnan is seen approaching the elephant and offering it bananas while someone from his car was capturing the scene on a mobile camera. Two men on a motorbike had also stopped to observe him feeding the animal. However, the elephant suddenly became agitated. Gopalakrishnan immediately ran back to his car and drove away from the scene.
The forest department subsequently identified Gopalakrishnan and filed a forest crime case against him and imposed fine.
The Erode forest department has expressed growing concern over people's interactions with wild elephants. They asked Gopalakrishnan to acknowledge his mistake of interacting with the wild elephant in a video message.
Gopalakrishnan said, "I have realized my mistake. I advise others not to make the same mistake I did."
The Sathyamangalam-Pannari road, a vital link between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, sees thousands of vehicles daily, increasing the chances of encounters with elephants. Instances of motorists attempting to take selfies with elephants have also been reported.
Local farmers say that elephants in the region frequently cross the highway. According to them, motorists often stop to feed them or take selfies, which can provoke the animals and endanger human lives.
Beyond road encounters, elephants reportedly venture into agricultural lands in the hilly areas surrounding Sathyamangalam. Local farmers say that crops like cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, and coconuts are often damaged by elephants, leading to substantial losses.
While incidents of human fatalities due to elephant attacks also occur, locals are urging the forest department to increase patrolling. Farmers are also seeking more immediate compensation for crop damage and livestock losses caused by wild animals.
